The Night Agent season 2 ending explained: What happens to Peter, and what was Foxglove?

If you've binged all episodes of The Night Agent season 2 and need a debrief, you've come to the right place - let's break down everything that went down in the show's finale.

Season 1 of The Night Agent was a smash hit for Netflix, and its no surprise the show returned for a second outing. Based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk, season 1 saw Peter Sutherland, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings. Of course, one night the phone does ring and a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy soon unfolds.

Fast forward to season 2, and it begins with Peter and his new partner, Alice, on an undercover mission in Bangkok. However, it's not long before they're spotted and Alice is shot - events unravel from there, bringing us to the end of the 10 episodes and the finale. If you like to take a good look at every detail of the ending of your favourite shows, we like to break them down for you - let's answer any questions and tie up loose ends you might have about The Night Agent season 2.

The Night Agent season 2 ending explained

In the build-up to the finale, Peter had broken into the UN to get his hands on a hard drive to exchange for intel on where terrorists were keeping Rose. Thankfully, Rose is rescued, and she and Peter help the CIA prevent a large-scale catastrophic chemical weapons attack orchestrated by dictator Viktor Bala.

Once the attack has been prevented, Peter knows he'll be arrested - he hadn't wanted to betray his country in the same way his father did, but although the circumstances are different, he still had.

After being detained for a few weeks, Peter is sent straight back out to continue working with the intelligent broker, and to gather information about his relationship with the next president.

During the finale and once the terrorist attack had been successfully prevented, Peter asks Rose not to come looking for him again - he believes that as long as he works as a Night Agent, she'll always be under threat and he wants to keep her safe by sending her to California.

However, Rose's company, AdVerse, are now the owners of incredibly powerful tracking software - this could be see her pulled back into Peter's world again in the future, if government officials want to make use of the software.

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

During a flashback to eight years previously, viewers see the unnamed intelligence broker approached by a politician during an event, who gives him a name - Jacob Monroe. The politician turns out to be Republican Governor Hagan, a man about to become the next President.

In the present timeline, Jacob gives Hagan intel on the hard drive that will end the Governor's Democratic opponent. With the election fixed, Jacob thinks that he owns Hagan and Peter, but the governor seems to have more power in the situation than meets the eye - more could be revealed in season 3.

Meanwhile, after some viewers had expressed concern that Noor was going to die this season, she remains alive but grieving for her brother. She and her mother are granted asylum, and Noor lands a job at a library. Looking to the future, Rose is the only remaining tie Noor has to her old life.

By the end of the finale, Peter is now a double agent. His job is to continue getting information on the intelligence broker, and he still has no idea his name is Jacob Monroe. To keep Jacob accessing all top secret intelligence the president has access to, Peter could easily find himself on the wrong side of the law - roll on season 3 to find out how he'll manage.

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

What was Foxglove?

Foxglove was the threat Peter had been trying to work against throughout the season and keep secret from Rose. It was a US government programme created to manufacture antidotes to future chemical weapons.

To produce the antidotes, a top secret project was underway to actually make the chemical weapons, for scientists to accurately create antidotes to them. Those working for the dictator Viktor Bala, along with his his son Tomás and nephew Markus, planned to unleash some of these weapons on the UN, to get retribution for being convicted of war crimes by the Hague.

Rose and a previous Foxglove scientist were captured by Tomás and Markus, and forced to develop a new batch of the weapons. However, Tomás began to realise the extent of the devastation the weapons, KX, could do, and tried to stop Markus. He was ultimately killed for his disloyalty and failed in his plan.