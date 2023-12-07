The Love Actually 'stalker scene' Richard Curtis regrets as he admits 'it's a bit weird'

The Love Actually 'stalker scene' that the director Richard Curtis regrets has been revealed - and it's a pretty iconic scene!

Love Actually is one of the classic Christmas films that has become universally loved and a classic film to watch around the festive season. Of course, the fact that it was released in 2003 means that several of the romantic and heartbreaking storylines that people have grown to love are somewhat problematic, with dialogue that definitely reeks of a less progressive era.

In a recent interview, the director of the film, Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, About Time, Four Weddings and a Funeral) revealed that there is one key 'stalker scene' that he now regrets and thinks that it doesn't quite stand the test of time. But which of the beloved storylines is it?

(Image credit: Alamy)

In an interview the Independent, Richard revealed that he had big regrets over the love triangle that formed between Juliet - played by Keira Knightley, Mark - played by Andrew Lincoln, and Peter - Chiwetel Ejiofor. In the film, Mark is in love with his best friend Peter's wife, Juliet. His love for her results in him showing up outside of her door on Christmas Eve to declare his love through a series of cardboard signs.

Reflecting on the scene, Richard said, "He actually turns up, to his best friend’s house, to say to his best friend’s wife, on the off chance that she answers the door, "I love you'."

"I think it’s a bit weird. I mean, I remember being taken by surprise about seven years ago, I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said,'‘Of course, we’re mainly interested in the stalker scene,' and I said, 'What scene is that?' And then I was, like, educated in it," he said.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Richard then concluded that he didn't think the scene was a problem at the time, nor did any of the producers around him. "All I can say is that a lot of intelligent people were involved in the film at the time, and we didn’t think it was a stalker scene." He then added that despite this, times have changed. "But if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world."

Speaking about his new Christmas movie titled Genie, the director said that he hoped his 28-year-old daughter, Scarlett, would be a fan. Scarlett recently noted the ways his back catalogue, "in particular treated women and people of colour." To which Richard responded, "I’m surprised that anyone’s surprised that a writer would look back 10 or 20 years and say, ‘We live in a very different world.’ So I think she’s right on almost everything she says, and I hope that she’ll like it and that I’m making progress."