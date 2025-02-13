From sassy sidekicks to brilliant BFFs, these are the supporting characters we love almost as much as the lead

There are no small parts, only small actors.

Everyone's heard that old adage, and these stars certainly prove it to be true. You don't have to be the lead to be an iconic - and more importantly, irreplaceable. You can be part of an ensemble.

Whether they're supporting roles in our favourite romantic comedies or guest roles in our favourite TV shows, these characters made their mark and became fan favourites.

The best sidekicks or friends we love almost as much as the lead

Paulette, Legally Blonde

(Image credit: Alamy)

Legally Blonde is one of the most iconic films of the 2000s, and it's still beloved to this day.

But while we do love Elle for her sharp mind and sharper wardrobe (full of pink, naturally), it was the down-on-her-luck nail technician, Paulette, who became a fan-favourite.

Played by Emmy-winning icon Jennifer Coolidge, Paulette - with her big hair and big heart - is a vital part of the movie, and an enduring popular character.

Jack and Karen, Will & Grace

(Image credit: Alamy)

The sitcom might have been called Will & Grace, but let's be honest, millions of people tuned in because of Jack and Karen.

Jack McFarland was the exaggerated, slapstick and sassy best friend to Will, and Karen Walker was the sharp-tongued billionaire who worked with Grace.

Played by Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, the two stars were even the first to win major awards for their roles in the popular sitcom, taking home Emmys in 2000 and Screen Actors Guild awards in 2001.

Janice, Friends

(Image credit: Alamy)

Oh. My. God...

Any Friends fan probably reads those words in the immortal, nasally tone of Janice.

Played by Maggie Wheeler, Janice was the ex-girlfriend of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing, and her appearances throughout the show's ten seasons always proved to be a highlight.

Ouiser and Clairee, Steel Magnolias

(Image credit: Alamy)

The 1989 film, Steel Magnolias, had a stacked cast. From Julia Roberts to Dolly Parton and Sally Field, every scene promised nothing but A-List star power.

Which makes it even more impressive that, amid the emotional heart of the film - Julia Roberts' illness and Sally Field's grief - two supporting characters really steal the spotlight with their bantering.

Shirley MacLaine's bitter-but-secretly-sweet Ouiser and her best friend/bickering partner, Clairee, speak in Southern sayings and provide much-needed comic relief throughout.

Nigel, The Devil Wears Prada

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Gird your loins!"

Stanley Tucci's bellowing war cry in The Devil Wears Prada precedes Meryl Streep's formidable entrance, and has become a much quoted line. Supporting the two leads - Meryl and Anne Hathaway - Stanley Tucci's Nigel brings a touch of kindness to the cut-throat world, acting as a mentor to Anne's Andi Sachs.

Funny, supportive and just a touch scathing, Nigel's storyline includes suffering his own betrayal which breaks audience's hearts.

Daniel Cleaver, Bridget Jones’s Diary

(Image credit: Alamy)

With his inappropriate workplace flirting, his womanising and his general hedonistic lifestyle, we shouldn't really root for Daniel Cleaver... but we do.

Played so dashingly by Hugh Grant, the bad boy of the Bridget Jones franchise became a fan-favourite, including his cheeky witticisms and playful fights with rival, Mark Darcy.

His popularity could explain his mysterious 'resurrection.' He was hinted at being dead in the third film, Bridget Jones's Baby, but returned for the fourth instalment, Mad About the Boy.

Sugar Kane, Some Like it Hot

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Real diamonds! They must be worth their weight in gold!"

Marilyn Monroe embodied the persona she'd mastered to full effect in the 1959 classic, Some Like it Hot. A blonde bombshell who plays dumb but is far from it, her role of Sugar Kane is arguably one of the most memorable roles she ever played - and all but stole the show from co-stars Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

Rupert Everett, My Best Friend’s Wedding

(Image credit: Alamy)

1997 romcom My Best Friend's Wedding is unusual for many reasons. The protagonist - Julia Roberts - doesn't 'get the guy' at the end. And for most of the film, she's actually sort of the villain, trying to sabotage Dermot Mulroney's - her best friend - wedding to Cameron Diaz.

She doesn't end up in the arms of the romantic lead, but she does still find the love and support she needs in her gay best friend, George, played by Rupert Everett.

Stylish, witty and swooping in to save the day, he's the best friend everyone needs.

Elsbeth, The Good Wife

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every now and then, a guest role appears on a TV show and becomes an instant favourite. And that was most definitely the case when Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni first appeared on the massively popular legal drama, The Good Wife.

Quirky and brilliant in equal parts, her colourful clothes and friendly demeanour disguise one of the sharpest minds, solving cases in an abstract way.

Elsbeth has proven to be such a popular character, she got her own eponymous spin-off series, which started in 2024.

Arthur, The Holiday

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Holiday has become staple winter viewing for decades. There's nothing like getting cosy and watching Jude Law and Cameron Diaz fall in love in a snowy English village while Kate Winslet and Jack Black write their own Hollywood romance in Los Angeles.

While the leading love stories are a major draw, it's the subplot of Kate Winslet's unlikely meet-cute with elderly neighbour that really warms the heart.

Played by Hollywood legend Eli Wallach, Arthur is a retired screenwriter who lives alone and is fading away. But Kate Winslet's Iris befriends him and gives him a new lease on life - just as he helps her find her self-confidence.

Rosie and Tanya, Mamma Mia

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's hard to pick just one thing to love about the film adaptation of the stage musical, Mamma Mia.

The stunning Greek island setting. The ABBA soundtrack. Pierce Brosnan's warbling.

Julie Walters and Christine Baranski are just two showbiz legends in the star-studded cast, and their roles as Meryl Streep's best friends steal the show.

Megan, Bridesmaids

(Image credit: Alamy)

2011 comedy, Bridesmaids, was a gamechanger for women in comedy and film - it showed that the girls could behave just as bad, if not worse, than the boys.

Changing the narrative on what counts as a 'woman's film', Bridesmaids ended up making over $300 million against a relatively small budget.

Hilariously unfiltered, Melissa McCarthy's Megan was a standout of the film, with her filthy jokes and uncensored performance. A far cry from the soft and sweet Sookie she played in the TV series, Gilmore Girls.

Barney Thompson, Pretty Woman

(Image credit: Alamy)

Pretty Woman was undeniably Julia Roberts' star-making vehicle, catapulting her into a fully-fledged movie star.

The love story between Vivian, a prostitute, and billionaire Edward (Richard Gere) has made it one of the most unlikely romcom favourites for decades, but it's the other details which really bring depth and heart to the tale.

Julia Roberts' character may be breaking the law with her choice of career, but she charms everyone she meets, including hotel manager Barney Thompson. He, in turn, takes her under his wing and helps solidify the blossoming romance between Vivian and Edward.

Gunilla Garson, The First Wives Club

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dame Maggie Smith might not have been the main character in the cult classic, The First Wives Club, but she most definitely makes the most of every minute she's on the screen.

Playing a rich society queen, Dame Maggie uses her trademark withering stares and cut-throat one-liners to their full effect.

Rizzo, Grease

(Image credit: Alamy)

There are worse things we can do... than fail to include Rizzo on this list.

The bad girl with a big heart, Stockard Channing's role in the iconic musical Grease is enough to almost steal the movie away from the effervescent Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and suave Danny (John Travolta).

Marc and Amanda, Ugly Betty

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ugly Betty was the TV show fashion lovers and comedy lovers alike were craving when it debuted in 2006.

From Betty's fish-out-of-water earnestness to Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams) and her iconic villainy, there's so much to love about the series set in the world of a Vogue-like fashion magazine.

But Wilhelmina's plucky assistant, Marc, and his dizzy best friend, Amanda, proved to be a standout comic pairing.

Mercutio, Romeo + Juliet

(Image credit: Alamy)

The role of Mercutio is one that dates back to the late 1500s, when William Shakespeare first debuted his timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.

But flamboyant director Baz Luhrmann breathed new life into the legendary play with his anachronistic adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

While Mercutio's fate is no secret to anyone who had read the play over the centuries, Harold Perrineau's take on the character transformed him into something undeniably scene stealing, and it made his death even the more impactful.

Edie Britt, Desperate Housewives

(Image credit: Alamy)

Every neighbourhood needs a villain, but Wisteria Lane was overrun with them. From killers to people with secrets most sinister, Desperate Housewives packed a lot of soapy melodrama in its eight seasons.

But, even against plane crashes and serial killers, it was Nicolette Sheridan's pitch-perfect role as the meddling, conniving and ruthless Edie Britt which cemented her status as the character viewers all loved to hate.

Emily, The Devil Wears Prada

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Oh I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?"

Emily Blunt effortlessly makes her character, Runway assistant Emily, one audiences couldn't help but love. Whenever she was on-screen, she was either saying something quotable or proving she had good intentions for Anne Hathaway's Andi under all those cutting jibes.

Janis Ian, Mean Girls

(Image credit: Alamy)

2004's Mean Girls was the mid-00s film that connected with audiences of all ages to become an instant classic - and continues to find new fans.

The movie anchors around Lindsay Lohan's descent into the cruel world of teenage girls, becoming like her friend/enemy Regina George. But it's the side characters, including Damian and rebel Janis Ian, who provide some of the most hilarious, quotable and memorable moments.

Harold Zidler, Moulin Rouge!

(Image credit: Alamy)

Baz Luhrmann's love of 'more is more' was never showcased better than with his 2001 magnus opus, Moulin Rouge!

From the costumes to the electric soundtrack and the starry cast led by Nicole Kidman, it's a barrage of cinematic delights. And, somehow, through all the noise and vibrancy, it's Jim Broadbent who steals the show.

Famous for typically playing more reserved, British characters, unleashing a new side of himself as the pantomime-esque, madcap Harold Zidler is something that must be seen to be believed.

Queen Clarisse, Princess Diaries

(Image credit: Alamy)

"A Queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early."

Movie icon Julie Andrews made a triumphant return to the big screen with 2001's Princess Diaries, playing the regal Queen of Genovia who reconnects with her granddaughter, Anne Hathaway.

It's almost impossible for Julie Andrews not to light up every scene she's in - and the fact she sung on screen for the first time since her 1997 throat surgery in the 2004 sequel made it legendary.

Oda Mae Brown, Ghost

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Molly, you in danger girl."

Whoopi Goldberg's hilariously off-kilter psychic, Oda Mae Brown, is the comic relief needed in the 1990 drama, Ghost.

While Demi Moore grieves her husband, Patrick Swayze's, murder, Whoopi's character becomes the only one who can see his ghost. Together, they crack the case of why he was killed.

While the heart-breaking romance between Demi and Patrick anchors the film, Whoopi's hilarity was undeniable - and she took home the Academy Award for her scene-stealing supporting role.

Lisa Todd Wexley, And Just Like That

(Image credit: Alamy)

When the team behind Sex and the City reunited for the spin-off And Just Like That, there was some reservation about going ahead sans a Samantha. But replacing Kim Cattrall were a cast of new characters alongside Carrie, Samantha and Charlotte.

One of these was Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker. With her complex storylines, including juggling being a mother and a working woman and the struggles facing Black women, she's become a favourite addition to the series.

Her storylines are one thing, but her impeccable fashion also makes her iconic - one episode had her walking through the streets of Manhattan in Valentino.

Cordelia, Spike and others, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(Image credit: Alamy)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer made household names out of the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan, who'd go on to star in How I Met Your Mother.

Combining science fiction with feminist storylines well ahead of its time for the 90s, Buffy has been hailed as one of the greatest shows ever made. And it's because it had a rich tapestry of supporting characters alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy.

From Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) the popular girl who transcends stereotypes to Spike, the bad boy vampire, the show's supporting roles have made it a timeless series continuing to find new fans.

Franck Eggelhoffer, Father of the Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

An all-time favourite for the family, Father of the Bride is actually a remake of a 1950 Elizabeth Taylor film.

It follows a dad - played by Steve Martin - trying to contend with his daughter growing up and getting married.

The 1991 remake introduces plenty of new elements, including an utterly hilarious wedding planner played by Martin Short.

The comic pairing of Steve Martin and Martin Short would reunite for the hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Celia and Minny, The Help

(Image credit: Alamy)

2011's The Help was a rare mix - it didn't flinch away from the ugliness of racism but there were elements of hope and comedy.

And this blend of tragedy and comedy was best on display with the duo of Celia and Minny. Celia (Jessica Chastain) is the rich white woman ostracised from her community for getting on the wrongside of a powerful character. Minny (Octavia Spencer) is the maid who also wronged that same woman.

The pair form an unconventional friendship and offer a lighter element to the film's tone.

Jenna Maroney, 30 Rock

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Listen up fives, a ten is speaking."

Jane Krakowski is a seasoned actress who has worked across film, TV and Broadway. And one of her most iconic roles was as scene-stealing, fan-favourite Jenna Maroney in Tina Fey's record-making comedy, 30 Rock.

Cheryl, Miss Rhode Island, Miss Congeniality

(Image credit: Alamy)

2000's Miss Congeniality has become one of the most beloved romcoms of all time. And much of that is thanks to Sandra Bullock, who - rightfully - won praise from fans and critics alike for her performance as the FBI agent, Gracie Hart.

While she does most of the film's heavy lifting, supporting characters like Heather Burns' portrayal of dippy, clueless Cheryl - or Miss Rhode Island - have kept the film's legacy alive, with quotes and memes of some of her funniest lines still used decades later.

Lucille Bluth, Arrested Development

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I mean it’s one banana, Michael, what could it cost, 10 dollars?"

In any other hands, Arrested Development's out-of-touch and out-of-luck matriarch might have felt two-dimensional. But Jessica Walter gave such an iconic performance, she all but walked away with the show.

She's regularly included in lists counting down the best sitcom characters.

President Bartlet, West Wing

(Image credit: Alamy)

Regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time, The West Wing came out strong from the start, winning nine Emmys for its first season, a record for a show's first season sweep.

Playing a President who truly wants to do the best for his people, Martin Sheen's President Jed Bartlet is a character for the ages.

And he is proof that a side character really can steal the show, Martin Sheen was originally only signed up for four episodes. The president wasn't the focus. The idea was to focus on other senior jobs in the White House, but the producers soon realised how great he was.

Keeley Jones, Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ted Lasso has become one of Apple TV's biggest success stories - and while the eponymous hero is a big factor on the show, it's the side roles who really bring in the colour and character.

And one such character is Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple.

While Keeley originally starts out as just a girlfriend of one of the football players, she ends up becoming a force of nature. She ends up being a powerful, independent and stylish fan-favourite.