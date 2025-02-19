The best celebrity wedding dresses of all time, from Princess Diana's taffeta gown to Grace Kelly's iconic bridal ensemble

As the most memorable celebrity wedding dresses show, there's a certain art to making a sartorial statement on your big day. The white gowns that some stars chose to walk down the aisle in have gone on to become iconic for all the right reasons - and several of them ripped up the bridal rulebook.

From Kate Moss's boho slip to some of the most regal royal looks, there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the perfect wedding gown. While royalty have tended to opt for more classic designs, a series of Hollywood favourites have proven that you can add your own spin - from Judi Dench's furry hood to Audrey Hepburn's bell sleeves.

So, if you're after some inspiration for what to wear while tying the knot, look no further than our round-up of the most famous bridal ensembles of all time - featuring luxurious use of lace, endlessly flowing veils and some eye-catching headwear. You'll fall in love with them all...

The 32 most stunning celebrity wedding dresses

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana memorably walked down the aisle at her wedding to then-Prince Charles at London's St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 in an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown. The royal's stunning dress, which featured a lengthy veil, was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As befitted her understated sense of style, Kate Moss opted for a chic boho-esque wedding dress to marry musician Jamie Hince in Southrop in the Cotswolds in 2011. The model's custom-made off-white look, which featured sheer panels and sparkly detailing, was designed by John Galliano.

Fearne Cotton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fearne Cotton looked every bit the cool bride at the TV star's nuptials to Jesse Wood - the son of Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood - in London in 2014. Her short-sleeved white Pucci dress featured silver sequin detailing on the neckline and fell to ankle-length, all the better to show off her strappy silver heels.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous wedding dresses of all time was created for Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William at London's Westminster Abbey in 2011. The bride, who was made Duchess of Cambridge the same day, wore an elegant, lacy design by Sarah Burton - the creative director of Alexander McQueen.

Priscilla Presley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When tying the knot with Elvis Presley in Las Vegas in 1967, his bride Priscilla wowed in a classic floaty gown. The floor-length dress was made from silk chiffon, and featured a beaded neckline as well as pearl-embellished sleeved, and it was accessorised with a voluminous sheer veil.

Christine Lampard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine Lampard turned heads at her wedding to footballer Frank Lampard in London in 2015 in a lacy white number. The stunning bespoke Suzanne Neville design featured sheer sleeves and a dramatic a fishtail skirt.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her 2006 nuptials to actor Tom Cruise in Italy, the actress Katie Holmes wowed in a white off-the-shoulder gown designed by Giorgio Armani. It came with ruffled detailing and a head-turning layered veil.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Meghan Markle when she tied the knot with Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018. The former actress, who was made Duchess of Sussex the same day, wore a design by Clare Waight Keller under the Givenchy label - which featured a bateau neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves and a 25-foot lace-lined veil.

Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first marriage - of the eight that took place in her lifetime - Elizabeth Taylor stepped out in a classic look that perfectly echoed the Old Hollywood glamour of 1950. Her silk full-skirted gown for the Beverly Hills nuptials to Conrad Hilton was a gift from her studio, MGM.

Nicky Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicky Hilton exuded elegance at her marriage to James Rothschild at London's Kensington Palace in 2015. The star opted for a long-sleeved Valentino gown, which featured three different tones of ivory, as well as silver lace and was embellished with crystals.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic bridal ensembles of all time was worn by Grace Kelly at her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in the tiny nation's Cathedral of St. Nicholas in 1956. The actress was gifted with the long-sleeved, high-necked gown - made from 300 yards of antique Belgian lace and 150 yards of silk, taffeta and tulle - by her studio, MGM.

Julie Andrews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julie Andrews looked every bit the leading lady at her marriage to set designer Tony Walton in Weybridge, Surrey in 1959. The actress exuded elegance in the long-sleeved gown, which featured sheer and lacy detailing, and fell to ankle length - showing off her pair of simple white heels.

Millie Mackintosh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Millie Mackintosh's first marriage to musician Professor Green at Babington House in Frome, Somerset in 2013, she opted for a short-sleeved white dress. The star's look was designed by Alice Temperley, and also featured a waterfall hemline, a small train and lace detailing.

Judi Dench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judi Dench proved how to look seriously chic for a winter wedding, when she tied the knot with actor Michael Williams in London's Hampstead in 1971. She wore an A-line dress with a matching overcoat - however the focus was on her luxurious furry hood.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marilyn Monroe's first wedding, which was to her high school sweetheart James Dougherty, took place in Los Angeles in 1942. For the occasion, the future film star - then still brunette - wore a classic white dress with ruffled detailing and an elegant veil.

Queen Elizabeth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a surprising story behind Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress for her marriage to Prince Philip at London's Westminster Abbey in 1947. The then-princess had to purchase the Chinese silk for the long-sleeved Norman Hartnell design with wartime ration coupons.

Audrey Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn turned heads at her marriage to actor Mel Ferrer in Bürgenstock, Switzerland in 1954. The actress wowed in an elegant white dress with puff sleeves and a full skirt, which highlighted her cinched-in waist - and she notably finished off the look with a pretty flower crown.

Liv Tyler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a Jane Austen-esque quality to Liv Tyler's stunning white dress for her marriage to musician Royston Langdon in New York in 2003. Her ethereal Alexander McQueen gown featured an empire waistline, a gilded brocade band below the bust and sheer elbow-length sleeves.

Joan Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joan Collins commanded attention when she wed actor Maxwell Reed at Caxton Hall Register Office, London in 1952. The star stepped out in a long-sleeved gown with a fitted bodice, A-line skirt and statement collar.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her wedding to James Matthews - the brother of TV star Spencer Matthews - in Englefield Green, Surrey in 2017, Pippa Middleton wowed in a stunning white gown. The lacy Giles Deacon design featured a cap-sleeve bodice and a dramatic skirt, along with a floating veil.

Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton looked every bit the Hollywood princess when she married businessman Carter Reum in Beverly Hills in 2022. The star wore a custom long-sleeved Oscar de la Renta design, which featured embroidered flower detailing.

Céline Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most memorable bridal ensembles in history belonged to Céline Dion when she married producer René Angelil in the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal in 1994. The singer walked down the aisle in a silk Mirella and Steve Gentile gown, and she accessorised with a headpiece covered in Swarovski crystals.

Princess Eugenie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie opted for a simple, but stunning, white gown for her wedding to businessman Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter stepped out in a Peter Pilotto design, which was comprised of long sleeves and a striking neckline.

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Mariah Carey on her wedding day to businessman Tommy Mottola in New York in 1993. The singer wore a voluminous white Vera Wang gown, which came complete with a ten-foot veil and a 27-foot train.

Queen Letizia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia paid tribute to Spain when she married the country's future King Felipe in the Catedral de la Almudena in Madrid in 2004. The former TV star wore an off-white dress by royal couturier Manuel Pertegaz - made from Valencia silk - which featured a structured collar and a 14-foot train.

Farrah Fawcett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that brides can break the rules to stylish effect, Farrah Fawcett exuded 70s chic at her marriage to actor Lee Majors in Los Angeles in 1973. The actress stepped out in a long, flowy gown with a cinched-in waist and dramatic sleeves, which she paired with a striking floppy sun hat.

Rose Leslie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Leslie opted for a beautiful Elie Saab gown at the actress' wedding to actor Kit Harrington in Kirkton of Rayne, Aberdeen in 2018. It featured sheer long sleeves, lacy detailing and a dramatic, ruffled skirt.

Solange Knowles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé's younger sister Solange Knowles looked every bit the stylish bride at her wedding to music video director Alan Ferguson in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2014. The singer wore a sleek white jumpsuit by Stéphane Rolland, which featured a cape and a plunging neckline.

Lily Allen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Allen looked pretty for her wedding to Sam Cooper in Cranham, Gloucestershire in 2011. The singer turned heads in a beautiful dress by Delphine Manivet, which comprised lacy detailing and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Sarah Ferguson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As befitting royal weddings, Sarah Ferguson wore an ivory-silk Lindka Cierach wedding dress to marry Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey in London in 1986. The new Duchess of York's gown featured embroidered detailing and a full skirt.

Jane Birkin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Birkin kept her look low-key for her first marriage to musician John Barry at the Chelsea Registry Office, London in 1965. The actress and singer opted for a simple white mini-dress for the relaxed occasion.

Carrie Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Carrie Symonds married Boris Johnson at Westminster Cathedral in 2021, she rented her long-sleeved wedding dress. The ivory tulle and silk gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos was paired with a striking flower crown.