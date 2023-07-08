‘Table of legends’ including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox gives fans the dinner party guestlist of dreams

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared a seemingly casual set of family photos from their recent trip to Idaho – but a massive surprise was tucked away in the album.

As fans enjoyed swiping through The Good Place actress’ latest Instagram post, showing off some lovely, scenic snaps from her vacation at Idaho's South Fork Lodge, the third photo included a veritable who’s who of Hollywood.

As Kristen and Dax cozied up at their getaway on the banks of the South Fork of the Snake River, it turned out they’ve not jetted off alone.

Sat around a seemingly never-ending outdoor dinner table, the loved-up couple were joined by a whole host of celebrity friends.

There was something of a mini Friends reunion, proving that they really will be there for one another as Courteney Cox sat across from Jennifer Aniston in the snap.

Jennifer swapped her classic California fashion for a cozy looking grey sweater, while Courteney also wrapped up for the outdoor evening weather but still looked cool and trendy in an oversized denim jacket.

At this point, we just expect Jennifer Aniston is friends with everyone in Hollywood. From having this surprising group of friends to hanging out with unlikely icons as a teen, the LolaVie founder gets around!

While we can’t see what food was being served up, we can’t help but wonder if Jennifer Aniston stuck with the salad she’s reported to order.

(Image credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jason Bateman was also spotted in the photo, as was Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott.

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn also made an appearance in the photo, with The Predator actress throwing up a peace sign for the photo.

If that wasn’t already more stars than you could imagine packed around one table, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon could also be seen at the end, along with CNN's Jake Tapper and actor and writer, Tim Curcio.

Understandably, fans couldn’t quite believe how many huge Hollywood stars had congregated in such a seemingly unexpected setting.

Getting right to the point, one comment simply read, “Holy crap that’s a table of legends” while another added, “Coming in on that dinner table was one gasp after another.”

(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image)

Amusingly, one fan commented, “I’m just imagining being in a small Idaho airport and seeing this hoard of A-listers arriving.”

It wasn’t just Kristen and Dax’s star-studded address book included in the snaps, shared with Kristen’s 15.6M followers.

Several family photos made it into the post including an adorable father-daughter moment with Dax holding younger daughter Delta in his arms during the sunset.

Another picture showed Kristen, Dax and their older daughter, Lincoln, posing with peace signs while on a rocky path.

Kristen and Dax have been together for 11 years, married for seven of those, and perhaps it’s their commitment to enjoying the summer with friends and family that keeps them so grounded.