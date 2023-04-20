Stanley Tucci reveals the one role he'd never play again after 'tough experience' making hugely popular film

Starring in The Lovely Bones may have earned him nominations for an Oscar, a SAG award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe but Stanley Tucci wouldn't play this role again.

It's hard to imagine the fun-loving, charming, hilarious actor being anything other than a delight - on and off screen. From that one time Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten shared martinis to his scene-stealing roles in classic films like The Devil Wears Prada.

Speaking to ET, the actor discussed his reasoning for being disinclined to step back into the shoes of his character in the hit film.

"I would not play George Harvey again in The Lovely Bones, which was horrible," he said. "It's a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience. Simply because of the role."

In the film, based on the book of the same name, Stanley played an evil serial killer who raped and murdered at least seven girls. The sinister character meets his end when he falls off a steep hill after trying to abduct another young girl.

The actor admitted he was so horrified by the character that he initially tried to get out of playing the role. In fact, he was in such disbelief at being hired to play such a grim role that he couldn't help but query why the director chose him.

"I asked Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role. I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job," said Stanley. "But I was like, 'Why do you want me?' And he said, 'Because you're funny.' And I thought, 'OK.' But I understand what he was saying."

Being an actor known as a funny person may seem like a strange choice for a grim role like this but Stanley explained that the director cast him knowing that he wouldn't be, "overly dramatic about it."

"That I would throw it away a bit. Which is what you have to do when you're playing somebody who's that awful, right?" he explained. "You can't play into it. Then, you know, it's over," he added. "Like, the movie's over. You just have to play against it."

Stanley's frank admission comes ahead of the release of Citadel, a new spy thriller series on Amazon Prime.

The highly anticipated series, which premieres on April 28, tells the story of a global spy agency, called Citadel, which has fallen. With all of its agents' memories wiped clean and the powerful syndicate Manticore rising in the void - Citadel agents must recall their past and gather strength to beat their nemeses.

Stanley stars alongside beloved stars Lesley Manville, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and a whole host of familiar faces.

You can watch Citadel online on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)from April 28.