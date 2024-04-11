Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her go-to comfort food (and it's really not what we were expecting)

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for playing Sex & the City's Carrie Bradshaw, who frequents the hottest restaurants in New York, Cosmopolitan in hand, and spends every weekend brunching in stylish cafes with the rest of the SATC gang.

But in real life, there's nothing SJP likes more than a home-cooked meal, but we wouldn't have guessed her comfort food of choice. In a recent interview, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed she's mad about 'pork chops', cooking simply with a generous knob of her favourite butter, Kerrygold.

When asked by podcast host Ruth Rogers, a British chef who owns the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant The River Café in Hammersmith, London, if she has a go-to comfort food, the And Just Like That star quickly confirmed, 'Yes - pork chops,' before adding, amusingly, 'We use Kerrygold butter. Anyone know Kerrygold butter?'

To which Ruth replied, looking bemused, 'We all do.' Before Sarah quipped, 'There's so much unsalted butter in London, it's kind of hard to find the salted.'

SJP then continued, 'So I use Kerrygold butter and just a touch of olive oil so the butter doesn't burn,' before adding in an appreciative manner, 'You can taste all the fat, you can smell the fat. Put them in the pan with olive oil and salt and pepper and ah - heaven.'

SJP didn't reveal her cookware of choice, but you can bet she almost certainly cooks them in the best induction pans. The interview was uploaded to Instagram, alongside the caption, 'The perfect pork chop comfort food recipe? @sarahjessicaparker talks us through it on this week’s episode of Ruthie’s Table 4 in partnership with Moncler - out now.'

It turns out that Sarah is quite a fan of Irish food in general. In an interview with Irish supermarket SuperValu, the actor spoke of her love for Irish food, Irish Central reports. "We are crazy about potatoes and butter," she said, as well as admitting she has a 'laundry list' of her favourite Irish foods.

Viewers of the interview couldn't agree more with Sarah's choice of Irish butter. 'It’s not butter unless it’s Kerrygold,' commented one follower on the post. While another wrote, 'Good old Irish butter the best.'

Kerrygold also got in on the action, writing, 'And just like that…We’re still SJP’s favourite butter.'

But another viewer did one to clear up one small matter - and quite right so. They chimed in with, 'There are lots of salted butter options in the UK. You go to the butter section. Every brand has unsalted or salted. Just needed to defend that.'

Viewers also expressed their approval of Sarah's natural beauty, with one follower writing, 'She looks fabulous, so refreshing to see someone ageing naturally.' While another said, 'I respect her for not becoming surgically enhanced.'