Tributes flood in for Sinéad O’Connor from celebrities including Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Marian Keyes

Moving tributes to late singer Sinéad O'Connor are flooding in on social media following the announcement of her death.

Sinéad O'Connor's death was sadly announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 when the star's body was found at her home in London. Police say she was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at 11:18 BST yesterday morning.

The 56-year-old singer was an activist and best known for the song Nothing Compares 2 U. Her music touched many and celebrities and dedicated fans alike have paid tribute to the late singer across social media.

In a heartfelt post, Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to the star as she reflected on a memory of seeing Sinéad sing live, writing, "I once heard Sìnead sing acapella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life."

She added, "We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace," the actor concluded.

Florence Pugh also took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet tribute. "No. All of it. Gutting. A great one has left us. I only hope she's gone in peace and love and is with her own loved ones. Thank you for everything you gave us."

Sharon Osbourne also shared an Instagram Story message which read, "Voice of an Angel, rest in peace," with a photograph of Sinéad holding a microphone.

Author Marian Keyes said on Twitter, "Oh lord, this is heartbreaking How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder."

Toni Collette also shared a memory of the late singer in a heartfelt post. "I was lucky enough to hang out with her a few times in my twenties. On one occasion we all sang in the hills of Wicklow in Eire. I sang a Jane Siberry song and Sinead then asked/encouraged me to sing one of my own. Can you imagine the terror? The intimidation? The thrill?! She was so talented, so generous, humble, resilient, courageous and true."

Irish singer Hozier also paid tribute to Sinéad live on stage on Wednesday night. "I stand here as an artist who walks on the roads that she paved at great cost, paved with the brilliance of her heart."

The singer Pink followed suit and interrupted her concert to perform an impromptu cover of Nothing Compares 2 U in tribute to Sinéad.

Irish actor Catriona Balfe who plays Claire in Outlander, also paid tribute to the star. "I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad. 💔 RIP."

Maril Davis, Executive Producer of Outlander, also paid tribute to the star who sang the seventh season's theme tune. "On behalf of the entire cast &crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing. She was an incredible talent &working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honor. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time," said Maril.

Cat Stevens, who performed in the legends slot at Glastonbury this year, wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon - Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156"

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan wrote on Twitter, "Devastating and sad news on the loss of Sinead O'Connor. Thoughts with her family and friends at this time. X"

On behalf of the entire cast &crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead's passing. She was an incredible talent &working with her on this season's main title song was a true honor.Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time

Russel Crowe also shared a story about meeting the singer on social media. "Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness “oh, it’s you Russell”.

for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

Presenter and former host of Love Island, Laura Whitmore also shared a message on social media paying tribute to the star.

"Sinéad was the biggest star I ever met. And I was so starstruck I barely spoke. In many ways a star that shone so bright it was probably hard to cope having that much talent. The most beautiful voice, face and aura," Laura wrote.

"As an Irish woman growing up in the 90s she was everything, showing girls were cool, Irish women could be recognised globally, speak their mind and of course shaved heads not just for guys - though not a look I could carry off. My mam told everyone who visited Sinead lived on our road - she was our royalty. Rest in peace Queen x"