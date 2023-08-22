Sienna Miller pregnant at 41 after previously revealing pressure around having kids in her 30s

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Photos obtained by People have revealed Sienna Miller is expecting her second child.

In exclusive photos released by People, it was revealed that Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child. Sienna, who has been linked to Oli Green, a 26 -year-old actor, since February 2022, was snapped on holiday in Ibiza wearing an ochre string bikini that showed off her small but growing pregnancy bump.

The star was photographed just last month at Wimbledon with no pregnancy bump peeking through her clothes, so it is thought that she is early along in her pregnancy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star has not yet confirmed her pregnancy, but in previous interviews has spoken about the pressure that was placed on her to have another child after having her daughter in 2012.

In an interview with Elle, Sienna revealed that she has previously felt pressure to have more children. The star is already a parent to her 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, who she shared with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

Speaking to Elle in April 2022, Sienna spoke about feeling, "pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise." She then revealed that she has even had her eggs frozen to give herself more options against the 'cruel' biology that affects women.

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade - that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated," she said.

(Image credit: Getty)

In another interview with Vogue in November 2022, Sienna added that being in her 30s was particularly 'hard' because of certain expectations around motherhood.

"My thirties were hard," Sienna began. "There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out - I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum. I love being a mother. It’s what I do best…" she said.

She also reflected on her relationship with Oli, who is 15 years younger than her. She spoke favourably about him and commented, "There’s a misogyny that is ingrained in men of my age and older that I don’t see in [the] generation below."

She also praised Tom Sturridge - who she co-parents with - and his partner Alexa Chung. She commented that she has a great relationship with Tom and is delighted with his new partner, "I’m really happy for them. It’s genuinely lovely." She also joked about the "wardrobe access that Marlowe will have between the two of us". And further spoke about their content blended family unit by adding, "Marlowe comes home with Alexa’s jumpers that I steal. I’ve got one upstairs…"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Sienna also spoke about the joy of being in her 40s and the newfound sense of freedom she feels. "When I got to 40, it was like coming out of a clearing," she said. "I felt so excited. As a young woman, I was so trivialised and so insubstantial-seeming, but there’s very little that anyone can say to a 40-year-old woman. And I also don’t give a f**k. It was such a headline in my life - what people thought of me. It was so loud that I believed it. Now I’ve got to a point where it’s absolutely none of your business."

"I will do my job. I will be a pleasure to work with. I will raise my girl. And I will live my life," she concluded powerfully.