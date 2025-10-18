‘He has completely save me’ - Ruth Jones and James Corden’s strong relationship is a powerful example of platonic friendship

If you're looking for a joyful example of the power of platonic friendship, look no further than Ruth Jones and James Corden.

The pair met 25 years ago while filming Fat Friends for ITV (if you haven't seen this, it's well worth your time and is available on ITVX,) and their collaboration has grown into a 'magical, unique, friendship' that appears to exude palpable love and admiration for one another.

One of the duo's biggest achievements to come from their writing partnership is undoubtedly Gavin & Stacey, and they came together recently for a Q&A at the London Palladium to celebrate the launch of their new book, When Gavin Met Stacey And Everything In Between.

In front of an audience of over 2,000, the pair spoke about the impact of their friendship on each other, and shared how it's stood the test of time among their hectic schedules.

Ruth said: "There have been times in my life where James is the only person I could turn to and has completely saved me. His friendship is massively valuable to me."

When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: £12.50 at Amazon Read the book by Ruth Jones and James Corden, a funny and heartwarming tale of love and friendship from the creators of the beloved TV show Gavin and Stacey.

James had some equally powerful words for his long-time friend, saying: "Ruth and I have both said that however proud we are of Gavin & Stacey, alongside that is just this magical, unique, friendship which has grown, and is definitively deeper now today than it’s probably ever been."

"That’s a really unique thing in an industry like this, to maintain that love for each other," he added.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't the first time the couple have openly shared gratitude for their friendship. When Ruth won the BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy this year, she became very emotional when talking about James during her acceptance speech.

Turning to him, she said at the time: "James Corden, with whom I have shared this astonishing journey for the past 17 years and without whom, Vanessa Shanessa Jenkins would simply not exist."

(Image credit: Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images))

After picking up her BAFTA accolade, Ruth told the waiting press, "I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together."

With rumours of the pair currently writing a new show circulating, Ruth hinted that another collaboration could indeed be on the cards.

"We will, because we just both, like, sort of sitting in a room together. We do a lot of napping, but we do write as well when we get going and, yeah, I just love working with him," she shared.

During the recent Q&A, Ruth did reveal that in the same way as all friendships, there are ups and downs with theirs, telling the audience, "James is one of my best friends – it’s a very brother and sister sort of relationship. We do fight – he really gets on my nerves, and I really get on his."