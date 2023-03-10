Pierce Brosnan's sons turn heads at young Hollywood event as they inherit dad's smouldering looks
Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan are all grown up and carving out their own path including modeling in a new high-profile ad campaign
Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan have inherited their father's handsome face and creative flare. The James Bond star's youngest children stepped out at a young Hollywood event only weeks after debuting an impressive Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign.
Of course, it's not only the former 007 who's responsible for these youngsters winning the genetic lottery, their fabulous mom did too. Only last year Pierce Brosnan shared photos of his wife Keely Shaye Smith - whom he has been married to for over 20 years - and you can see her influence too.
The stylish young men attended A Night for Young Hollywood, a party hosted by Vanity Fair and TikTok, at Mes Amis in Hollywood.
Dylan, aged 26, brought his long-term girlfriend, artist Avery Wheless, and looked like a mini James Bond in his super-smart suit.
Paris, aged 22, also invited his long-term girlfriend - model Alex Lee-Aillon.
Back in September 2022, Pierce sat down with his youngest sons for an interview with GQ and revealed that he suggested to his sons that they swerve the acting world and follow their own dreams instead.
“Just because it’s f****** hard work,” he said. “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.”
Although they're not following in their father's footsteps and pursuing an acting career at this point, the brothers have spoken out about their privilege as Hollywood 'nepo-babies.'
"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris told E!News (opens in new tab) back in September 2022, adding that he and Dylan are trying to, "pave our own way."
"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," he added. "Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."
Yes, their passions lie in music and art - but the two young men are also making use of their god-given looks. In this instance, as models in a new campaign from the legendary brand Tommy Hilfiger.
The spring 2023 Classics Reborn platforms the next generation and features other artists, models, and musicians. This isn't the first time Paris has modeled as he previously walked the runway for Balmain, Moschino, and Dolce & Gabbana.
In one particularly touching video from behind the scenes of the Tommy Hilfiger shoot, Dylan credits his biggest style influence as being his dad.
Dylan and Paris are the youngest of Pierce's five children. He adopted his first wife Cassandra Harris' children Christopher Brosnan and Charlotte Brosnan after they married and he and Cassandra welcomed Seán together.
Cassandra died of ovarian cancer in 1991, aged only 43 - a disease which her daughter Charlotte also died of, aged only 42 in 2013.
Pierce married his second wife, Keely, back in 2001 and the two remain inseparable to this day.
