Nicole Kidman just confirmed some surprising news – and we couldn’t be more excited!

Nicole Kidman has delighted fans with a surprise announcement

Nicole Kidman has just teased a Big Little Lies season 3 is in the works
published

Prepare your best cardigans, pour a glass of ice-cold white wine and crank up the Fleetwood Mac, because we’re returning to the moneyed and murderous Monterey, California.

That’s right, a third series of Big Little Lies has been confirmed to be in the works – directly from star and co-producer Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman revealed that a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works

Despite previous suggestion that a series 3 would likely never happen, the Emmy and Oscar winning star of the show dropped the huge news on Friday night.

During an interview on-stage, Nicole Kidman thanked the fans for making the first two seasons “a massive success” and then casually shook the internet by adding, “and we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

For those who missed out, the series is a gripping adult drama based originally on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It follows the lives of a group of wealthy women who become embroiled in a murder mystery plot – as well as juggling things like infidelity, domestic abuse and troubled marriages.  

While the show’s plotlines are enough to tune in, the series became a must watch thanks to its star-studded cast and top notch fashion, too.

Before the Quiet Luxury style trend got its name, the ladies of Monterey – which at one time has included Academy Award winners Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern joining the likes of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz - were well ahead of the curve.

From the dreamy beachside homes to the stealth wealth style (on top of the endlessly surprising plot), the series became a huge success.

The first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, a directing award, and acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, and Laura Dern.

How did Big Little Lies season 2 end?

*Now’s your chance to look away if you never quite got around to starting or finishing the second series of the iconic show*

While nothing has been revealed about what this third series could focus on, it’s likely we’ll pick back up from the shocking antics of the second season.

As a quick recap, in the first series, it was revealed that Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) was the woman who killed Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

The cast of Big Little Lies including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern

Bonnie pushed him down a flight of stairs after he begun attacking the group of women and was revealed to be the man who had previously raped Jane (Shailene Woodley).

A terrible man, overall. Which is why the women club together to protect Bonnie for his murder, suggesting it was a nasty accident.

In season two, however, Bonnie is struggling with the secret. At the end of the series, she texts the rest of the group – who have become known as the Monterey Five - that she is going to confess, in response to which all four women accompany her to the police station.

For a long time, fans believed this was the last they would see of the Monterey Five – and TV bosses even agreed.

“The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it's not realistic,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys previously said on record.

“I love this group of people - I would do anything with them. We have deals with some of them - Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' - then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic.”

Well, thankfully, it looks like they made it happen.

