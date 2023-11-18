Nicole Kidman just confirmed some surprising news – and we couldn’t be more excited!

Prepare your best cardigans, pour a glass of ice-cold white wine and crank up the Fleetwood Mac, because we’re returning to the moneyed and murderous Monterey, California.

That’s right, a third series of Big Little Lies has been confirmed to be in the works – directly from star and co-producer Nicole Kidman.

Despite previous suggestion that a series 3 would likely never happen, the Emmy and Oscar winning star of the show dropped the huge news on Friday night.

During an interview on-stage, Nicole Kidman thanked the fans for making the first two seasons “a massive success” and then casually shook the internet by adding, “and we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

For those who missed out, the series is a gripping adult drama based originally on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It follows the lives of a group of wealthy women who become embroiled in a murder mystery plot – as well as juggling things like infidelity, domestic abuse and troubled marriages.

While the show’s plotlines are enough to tune in, the series became a must watch thanks to its star-studded cast and top notch fashion, too.

Before the Quiet Luxury style trend got its name, the ladies of Monterey – which at one time has included Academy Award winners Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern joining the likes of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz - were well ahead of the curve.

From the dreamy beachside homes to the stealth wealth style (on top of the endlessly surprising plot), the series became a huge success.

The first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, a directing award, and acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, and Laura Dern.

How did Big Little Lies season 2 end?

*Now’s your chance to look away if you never quite got around to starting or finishing the second series of the iconic show*

While nothing has been revealed about what this third series could focus on, it’s likely we’ll pick back up from the shocking antics of the second season.

As a quick recap, in the first series, it was revealed that Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) was the woman who killed Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

Bonnie pushed him down a flight of stairs after he begun attacking the group of women and was revealed to be the man who had previously raped Jane (Shailene Woodley).

A terrible man, overall. Which is why the women club together to protect Bonnie for his murder, suggesting it was a nasty accident.

In season two, however, Bonnie is struggling with the secret. At the end of the series, she texts the rest of the group – who have become known as the Monterey Five - that she is going to confess, in response to which all four women accompany her to the police station.

For a long time, fans believed this was the last they would see of the Monterey Five – and TV bosses even agreed.

“The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it's not realistic,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys previously said on record.

“I love this group of people - I would do anything with them. We have deals with some of them - Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' - then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic.”

Well, thankfully, it looks like they made it happen.