Linda Evangelista has revealed what it’s like having Salma Hayek be stepmother to her son

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In news that will most likely not surprise anyone, Salma Hayek is far from being a wicked stepmother.

In fact, she sounds wonderful.

Linda Evangelista, one of the original supermodels who recently reunited with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford for an iconic Vogue cover shoot, has opened up on what it’s like sharing co-parenting duties with the From Dusk Till Dawn star.

Linda and billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault share son, Augustin James (known as Augie).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair dated between 2005 and 2006, with Augustin born in October 2006.

Francois and Salma were engaged in 2007, and later had their daughter the same year. The pair were married in 2009.

With two children so close in age, Linda has revealed that co-parenting her son with Salma and Francois is basically a dream. (Who knows, maybe having no stress or tension with her husband’s ex might be another one of Salma Hayek’s secrets to glowing skin.)

Their relationship is so positive that Linda has shared a heartwarming story in which Salma came to her rescue when she was unwell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was sick," Linda told Vogue in a new interview. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

The Frida star didn’t think twice about flying over and helping out, even catering to what Linda describes as an “eclectic wish list,” which included Salma's Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. (Is there anything Salma Hayek can’t do?)

The iconic supermodel goes on to share that, “[Salma] spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn't feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here.”

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

Knowing you have Salma Hayek in your corner must certainly be a reassurance, especially to Linda who has been vocal about some health struggles recently.

She shared that a coolsculpting treatment left her “disfigured” and a “recluse.”

She took to her social media profile to break the news herself, writing, “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.”

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

Linda claimed that the procedure allegedly caused her to develop a rare side effect called Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) - she has since settled the case.

The ordeal left her battling with depression after being left “unrecognisable,” however, it appears the supermodel is back to doing what she does best.

As well as appearing alongside her former Supers in the new issue of Vogue, Linda has co-produced a forthcoming Apple TV documentary about the 90s Supermodels.