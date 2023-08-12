‘Timeless and ageless’ supermodels recreate iconic Vogue cover 30 years later, and announce exciting new project
The 90s Supers are back! Naomi, Christy, Cindy and Linda are once again in Vogue
Naomi. Linda. Christy. Cindy.
You already know who we’re talking about before we even give surnames, and that alone captures the rare power the original supermodels had.
The supermodels of the late 80s and 90s were fashion influencers before influencers was a thing. From what they wore on the cover of magazines to starring in iconic music videos and rubbing shoulders with A-listers from other industries, the Supers defined an era in fashion, beauty and style.
And now, some 30 years plus later, the original crop have reunited to recreate a legendary Vogue cover.
Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford have reunited for a historic first, as they grace the cover of both the American and British editions of the September Vogue issue.
The original photo also included Tatjana Patitz, who sadly passed earlier this year.
All four women on the new covers - as well as Tatjana, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer - are often considered the first true supermodels, a term which captured the difference between a fashion model and someone who became famous beyond the industry.
Supermodels weren’t just models – they were cultural icons. Their star power was so strong that Linda Evangelista immortalised it with a memorable phrase, quipping that the supers “don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”
Fans have already flooded Vogue’s social media accounts with praise for the original supermodels.
One fan described the foursome as “timeless and ageless”, adding that there was “just something magic” about them.
Another fan credits the supermodels as the reason they “loved fashion” and made it a lifelong passion.
Previewing what to expect in the upcoming September Issues, fans caught a glimpse of the models in conversation, discussing what it was like to be part of something so unique.
A feature in the magazine touches on the reaction to them after the video for George Michael’s Freedom! ‘90 was released. The video famously featured all five models, and George was said to have decided to include them after seeing the very Vogue magazine cover they are recreating.
“It was insane. We are not the Beatles,” says Linda, on the reaction to the video, and the following Versace fashion show finale, in which they lip-synced to the song as they linked arms and strutted down the runway.
The icons have also delighted fashion fans with another major announcement, an upcoming documentary called The Super Models.
The four of them have taken part in the feature, which will come to Apple TV in September.
A synopsis from Apple TV describes the documentary explains, “Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.”
“Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”
The Super Models will land on Apple TV on September 20.
