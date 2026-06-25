La Roche Posay, a coffee cup and... pistachios - we find out what Katie Piper keeps in her handbag

As a busy working mum, Katie Piper is always on the go. And when she isn’t on Loose Women, at a book launch or on the red carpet, she is a regular mum-of-two and wife who needs a lot of things on hand to keep her going throughout the day.

So, we asked, Katie Piper - what’s in your handbag?

Katie Piper at a Dove event (Image credit: Katie Piper for Dove)

“I have a big mum bag. It’s a tote bag! I have quite a lot in it - but it’s all things I need in the day!”

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A small make-up bag with medical items

"I have eye drops, cotton buds, alcohol wipes, and I keep that. I do have some make-up, but I think as I’ve gotten into my 40s I’m doing more skincare and less make-up.

"I have very sensitive skin, so I don’t want strong ingredients or very strong scents, I use La Roche Posay moisturiser and cleanser, and their freshen up spray."

Pistachios with the shell on

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It sounds a bit gross, because they always end up loose rolling around in the bag. But it’s ok! Because they have the shell on. I like them because I can quickly grab that instead of a chocolate bar or crisps.

Dove whole body deodorant

At the moment I’m carrying the aerosol because when it’s warm I like that feeling of it sprayed on me, but I do like the cream because of the skincare element.

Busy working mum - Katie Piper on Loose Women (Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Make-up and beauty basics

I don’t subscribe to spending loads on make-up, I love a bit of Maybelline, I wear Max Factor, Rimmel, a bit of Charlotte Tilbury, but I haven’t splashed out on any Victoria Beckham or anything like that! I use eyebrow products, lip products, tinted moisturiser. I think you tend to look older with more make-up.

I use a tangle teaser brush, and it has no handle. My kids introduced me to it, and I like it because without the handle, it can fit in my bag easier.

A portable coffee cup

I always carry a coffee cup - it’s my husband’s love language, he makes me a coffee in my portable cup and he leaves me a little note - I don’t deserve it, I’m can be a bitch to my husband! But I have my coffee in a taxi or on the train and then I’ll rinse it out and use it as my water bottle. I’m trying to drink more water, but one glass and I need the loo! Who are these people who can do eight glasses and not constantly need a wee?!

Katie Piper has partnered with Dove Whole Body Deodorant to give Brits a confidence-boosting refresh to help them beat the “evening bail” precisely when they need it most.