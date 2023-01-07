Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow bond over this relatable parenting pain

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Between them, there’s Oscars, albums, hit TV shows, legendary romcoms and thriving businesses.

But Hollywood superstars Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow formed a mom gang last year for a very relatable reason.

All three had to suddenly face the sad realization that their children were growing up as they each said goodbye to one of their kids going off to college.

(Image credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For Elle Magazine)

Speaking about sharing the bittersweet moment with Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate told TODAY, “Our kids were in school together, and we both have that moment together. When we look at each other, we’re like, ‘How you doin’? Cause we experienced it at the same time.”

Kate saw her 18-year-old son, Ryder, (from her marriage to Chris Robinson) move to the other side of the country to attend college, which she said presented a shock to her sense of normality.

“It’s so hard,” the Almost Famous star explained. “All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I’m in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don’t hear his voice, it’s a big one.”

(Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon has shared this particular feeling with Kate after celebrating her son Deacon's graduation from high school back in June.

“All of our kids went to college at the same time,” Kate noted, adding that her fellow actors have been able to commiserate with each other over the inevitable passing of time.

(Image credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

It might be a case of be careful what you wish for though, for the dazzling star of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

In 2019, Kate had previously spoke about being excited for her son to grow up, joking about going to a bar with him.

In an interview, she said, “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’” she went on to explain to Ray. “And the other day, he gave me a hug, and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Still, Kate has found a way to keep herself busy as she learns to let go of her eldest.

The actress has made a fine return to form, starring in the smash hit sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion.

She’s also breaking into new territory – music. The multi-talented star will release her first album this February.

She first revealed that she was entering the music world back in 2022 when she shared a photo of her in the studio to her 16 million Instagram followers.

In the post, she describing singing as her “ikigai”, which translates to “reason for being” in Japanese.

Kate has shown off her pipes before, starring in the musical movie Nine and appearing on episodes of Glee.