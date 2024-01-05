Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has died aged 56 after long Covid battle

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has died aged 56.

The author and political advisor had been battling complications caused by Covid since March 2020 and Kate took to social media to share the news of his passing in a moving statement.

The TV presenter, who shared children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, with Derek, explained that Derek's death came after he suffered a cardiac arrest that left him in a critical state at the start of December.

"I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications," Kate wrote.

Kate went on to share that Derek was by her side when he died and was in the presence of friends and family in the days leading up to his death.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible," Kate added.

Ending the statement, Kate wrote, "Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek is thought to be the UK's longest-suffering Covid patient, having spent 13 months in hospital after contracting the virus in the early stages of the pandemic.

Despite being able to return home to Kate, Darcey and Billy in April 2021, Derek still required daily care at home, with his internal organs suffering from severe damage.

In July 2022, Derek was re-admitted to hospital as his condition worsened and continued to be in and out of hospital into 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last June, Kate was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from Prince William and Derek was able to attend the ceremony at Windsor Castle to be by her side.

On December 17th 2023, Derek was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack and was left "fighting for his life".

Kate stepped away from her TV and radio presenting duties to be by Derek's side at the time, before announcing his death in January.