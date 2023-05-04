Jon Bon Jovi's mini-me son's engagement to famous actor sparks criticism from some but here's what the singer has to say about it

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, aged 20, recently became engaged to the British star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown. Although the couple has been together for a number of years, some have commented on how young they are to be considering marriage - as Millie is still a teenager at only 19 years old.

Back in June 2022, you may have wondered why is Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill at number one? Well, it featured in the show that made Millie famous - Stranger Things. Now, owing to her relative youth, Millie is facing her own uphill battle against the haters who seek to delegitimize her relationship.

Luckily for the actor and her fiance Jake, they have full support from their family and Jon was happy to discuss their upcoming nuptials during a recent radio appearance. Speaking to Bravo boss and radio host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM (opens in new tab), the Living On A Prayer singer showed his love and support for the young couple.

(Image credit: Ron Davis/Getty Images AND Courtney Kiefer/Disney/Getty Images)

"I don’t know if age matters," said Jon. "You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise. So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all."

The legendary rock star is definitely qualified to discuss the merits of growing up with your partner as he himself married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.

The pair, who met as high school students in 1980, married in 1989 and share four children - a daughter Stephanie, 29, and three sons Jesse, 28, Jake, 20, and Romeo, 19.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Discussing the moment they clicked, while chatting with People (opens in new tab) back in 2020, Jon said, "she let me cheat off her in history. I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her and that never changed."

After over four decades together, Jon told the publication that the secret to their happy relationship is, 'mutual respect.' "Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other," he added. "We want to hang out."

Dorothea, who also spoke during the interview added, ″I always said I was good at spotting potential too. I have a gift."

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)

It seems that this is something her future daughter-in-law shares as Elle (opens in new tab) reports that during an interview promoting Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, Millie addressed how they met. “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she revealed.

The actor took to her Instagram, account to announce their engagement via a very adorable and very Gen Z move - Taylor Swift lyrics. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

According to his own Instagram profile, Jake is an, "Actor/Producer/all around cool guy."

He stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Sweethearts alongside Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the film tells the story of, "two college freshmen who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a 'Turkey Dump' and break up with them over 'Drunksgiving' - the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test."