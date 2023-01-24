Jill Dando Netflix series tells tragic story of young journalist's murder and the ongoing investigation into finding who's responsible

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new Jill Dando Netflix series will look at the life, legacy, and tragic death of the much-loved British broadcast journalist - whose murder remains unsolved. Nearly 25 years later, this series will examine the controversial trial and subsequent acquittal of one suspect as well as brand new research into what really happened that fateful day in Fulham.

After recent successes from the streaming giant including The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker and Netflix's The Girl in the Picture, the true crime experts are showing no sign of slowing down. This time around, the case they're covering is that of the late TV presenter and journalist who's remembered for her work on the BBC, especially as a co-host on Crimewatch.

This series promises to look at her life as well as her death. Per Variety (opens in new tab), Jill's professional career began as a trainee reporter for her local newspaper before she took a job at the BBC. After working in regional TV, the talented young journalist moved to London in 1988 to begin working as a TV anchor on the Six O'Clock News. She's also remembered with great affection for hosting Holiday and Crimewatch.

(Image credit: Paul Buller/TV Times via Getty Images)

This particularly harrowing true life story, which is being made by Empress Films, is a combination of archive footage from Jill's extensive career and the aftermath of her death. The series hasn't been officially named yet and it also remains to be seen how many episodes will feature.

However, what we do know is that it's due to premiere in 2023 and that it will be directed by the mind behind Fred and Rose West: Reopened, Marcus Plowright. Fans of The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, will be glad to hear its producer Emma Cooper is producing the Jill Dando Netflix series.

Who killed Jill Dando?

(Image credit: Avalon/Getty Images)

The popular host, known as 'the golden girl of British TV' was found outside her West London home in Fulham on the morning of April 26, 1999. Killed with a single bullet wound to the head, the keys to her BMW convertible were still in her hand. What followed was an outpouring of grief and the biggest murder inquiry conducted by the Metropolitan Police. The investigation into who killed Jill and why became the largest criminal investigation since the horrendous crimes of the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

The Independent (opens in new tab) reports that the investigation included, "2,400 statements, the tracing of 1,200 cars and the investigation of 2,000 potential suspects."

Many thought it was all over after a trial and conviction but an appeal and retrial led to the man in question being acquitted of any involvement with the crime. Despite efforts from the powers that be and countless theories as to what actually happened - the person or persons responsible for Jill's murder remains at large.