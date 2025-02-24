Jessica Gunning's SAG Awards speech points to the power of manifesting to achieve your dreams

From manifesting her acting career while sat at her office job desk to winning multiple prestigious awards, Jessica Gunning proves that dreams really can come true.

Jessica Gunning really is having a moment, and not only is it totally deserved, it proves that positive thinking can go a long way when you're trying to achieve a dream.

The 38-year-old actress won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series prize for her role as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on February 23.

The star has previously taken home an Emmy and Golden Globe for her incredible portrayal of Martha, a woman who stalked Richard Gadd’s character, aspiring comedian Donny Dunn, in the Netflix series.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taking to the stage to collect her latest accolade, Jessica thanked Gadd, the series creator, and gave an inspiring and moving speech dedicated to the power of manifesting. The actress described working in an office for eight years, alongside building her portfolio of acting credentials.

"In the mornings I used to go into work and look at a power point presentation, there was a positive thinking vision board," she explained, alluding to the time she was dreaming of her acting career from her office desk. Jessica added, "There were all the things I wanted to do and all the people I wanted to meet and work with."

During a beautiful moment and realising she'd nailed achieving her dreams through manifesting, Jessica explains, "Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster and Kathy Bates were on that vision board," - the same actresses she was nominated alongside.

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

Jessica added, "To be listed among them today and also alongside Lily [Gladstone] and Cristin [Milioti] who also gave performances that absolutely knocked my socks off, really means more to me than I can ever express."

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was nominated for her role in the thriller Disclaimer, and Kathy Bates for the TV film, The Great Lillian Hall. Jodie Foster was nominated for her part in crime anthology series, True Detective: Night Country, and Lily Gladstone had impressed with her role in Under The Bridge.

Cristin Milioti was nominated for her excellent turn in The Penguin, and pipping them all to the post, Jessica couldn't have been more excited, yet gracious. "Thank you to everybody involved in Baby Reindeer for changing my life, really," Jessica said.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PEOPLE)

Continuing to show love for the cast and crew of the series, Jessica went on to add, "I will never, ever forget being part of Baby Reindeer, or playing the part of Martha. It means so much to me, so thank you."

With more gratitude, the star concluded, "Thank you to my team and to my friends and my family watching back home. I love you and I can’t wait to celebrate this with you all. But honestly, genuinely, this means the world to me."