Jennifer Coolidge reveals the relatable reason why she never had kids

Jennifer Coolidge recently gave an interview discussing the relatable reason why she never wanted to have kids.

As we all are well aware by now, Jennifer Coolidge has risen to iconic status over the last few years. Between her role on The White Lotus as Tanya and her many unforgettable movie roles (Paulette in Legally Blonde, etc.), she continues to prove over and over that her talent and humor are unmatched.

In a recent interview with British GQ, she spoke about what the early days of her career were like, as well as how she balances her work life with her personal life. In talking about her personal life, she explained to the publication that, even at 61 years old, she still doesn't feel like a fully-fledged adult.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When discussing her current living arrangements in Los Angeles, she admits that she gets bored of the city easily, saying that she feels as though she might enjoy the city more if she "had kids or something."

Although the Golden Globe-winning actress said that her friends have encouraged her to adopt in the past, she's said that she feels as though she might act better as a stepmom - and we're not just talking about her role in A Cinderella Story. "I’m very, very immature,” she said. "I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up."

She also says that she believes the "intense men" she's dated in the past probably would not have been good father figures. "I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?" she said. "Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself."

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images)

She also said that, although she's currently single, she likes to take on new work prospects partly because of the potential to meet new people - and possibly even a romantic partner.

"I’m single," she said. "My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it."

She also revealed that she believes herself to either have a possible ADHD diagnosis looming, or perhaps just a short attention span from being on social media too much. "I’ll see a very important text, and then there’s like a dog with a butterfly on his nose on my Instagram, and then I’m sending it to my friend. Or, like, ‘Oh! My sister would love to see this,'" she said.