Jamie Foxx’s daughter gives a major new update on the health of the actor

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, has shared an update on the star’s health following his “medical complication” – and it’s great news!

On Friday (May 12) Corinne Foxx – who is an actress herself - revealed that her Oscar-winning father had been out of the hospital “for weeks.”

Corinne released the information following misinformation being spread by select media outlets and social media accounts.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The poorly judged reports being shared by these outlets were suggesting that the Django Unchained star’s family were all “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on Instagram. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

It’s a spot of wonderful news for worried fans of the actor who have been left concerned since the news first broke of his sudden illness.

On April 12, Corinne posted a message on Instagram letting her followers know about her father’s situation.

The concerning message read, “From the Foxx family: we wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The news then went dark, with just snippets from close friends of the actor.

On April 20, Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence told Extra that Foxx was “doing better”

“My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

In early May, Kevin Hart was another star to give a glimmer of hope, stating, “I don’t know the details – or the exact details – as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

While specific details about the Collateral star’s illness remain undisclosed, it would appear that he and his family are all now looking forward once more. Corinne’s newest Instagram message on Friday evening hinted at an “exciting work announcement” coming next week.

It might be about the movie Jamie was thought to be filming when he was taken ill.

The movie seems him reunited with his Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014) co-star Cameron Diaz, who has actually come out of retirement for the role.

Cameron hasn’t appeared in a movie since wrapping up 2014’s Annie, where she played Mrs Hannigan.

Reuniting with Jamie, the new movie is shrouded in mystery but outlets are suggesting it will be an action-comedy.

It has a stellar cast, though, so we’re excited regardless. Joining Jamie and Cameron are Twin Peaks actor Kyle Chandler, Fatal Attraction’s Glenn Close, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, and Cruella’s Jamie Demetriou.