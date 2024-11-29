How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 online and from anywhere

If you're desperate to watch the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5 but so far haven't been able to, here's how you can watch online and from anywhere in the world.

Never before has a TV show raised so many questions - the furore surrounding the hugely popular Yellowstone has left viewers wanting to know if the show is based on a true story, and what year Yellowstone is set in. Most recently, fans have agonised over the fate of fan-favourite John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. You'll get to find out what happens to the character, and everyone else involved with the Dutton family ranch, during season 5 part 2.

If you've so far been unable to tune into the epic conclusion of the series, we share how to watch Yellowstone both online and from anywhere. Once you've finished it, no doubt you'll be eagerly awaiting news of The Madison, one of a dizzying number of spin-offs set in the Yellowstone universe. It's set to land in 2025, and although plot details are currently under wraps, the stellar cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox and Patrick J. Adams, means it's sure to also be a huge hit.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2

There's a couple of options when it comes to watching the series, and you can potentially watch it for free. If you're in the UK, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is available to watch on Paramount+. Episodes land weekly on a Monday, with the final episode airing on Monday, December 16. Paramount+ has recently launched two new subscription tiers in the UK, to include a basic plan with ads, and a premium plan.

The basic tier costs £4.99 per month and the standard plan is charged at £6.99 per month. The premium plan will cost £10.99 and a seven day free trial to Paramount+ is available for you to make sure the streaming service is the right one for you - a paid membership begins when your seven days are up.

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Yellowstone airs but don't want to miss single moment of action at the Dutton ranch, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each and every episode on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to Yellowstone, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

How many episodes in Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

There are six episodes in Yellowstone season 5 part 2, and all other available seasons are also on Paramount+ to view either with a subscription or VPN. The episode schedule is as follows: