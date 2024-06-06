How to watch the Rob Burrow documentary: Stream There's Only One Rob Burrow from anywhere in the world
There's Only One Rob Burrow includes the late rugby star and campaigner's final message and here's how you can watch it
The Rob Burrow documentary, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, was released this month and pays tribute to the extraordinary sporting legend and campaigner.
On 2nd June the world was left saddened by the news that former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain Rugby League player Rob Burrow CBE had passed away at the age of 41. He had been living with motor neurone disease since he was diagnosed in 2019, two years after he retired as a professional rugby player. Across his 17 year career Rob was part of a team that won three World Cup Challenges, two Challenge Cups and eight Super League Grand Finals. In 2022 at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, Rob received the Helen Rollason Award in recognition of his commitment to fundraising and raising awareness of MND.
His death has been met with outpourings of tributes, including a heartfelt one from the Prince and Princess of Wales and the documentary, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, aired on 3rd June. This highlighted his astonishing career and life and many people might well be looking for how to watch the Rob Burrow documentary where they are.
How to watch There's Only One Rob Burrow in the UK
If you’ve been wondering how to watch the Rob Burrow documentary and you live in the UK then you simply have to head to BBC iPlayer. There's Only One Rob Burrow originally aired on BBC One on Monday, 3rd June and has been described as a tribute to Rob's life. The documentary is 45 minutes long and is currently listed as being available for 11 months afterwards which is not unusual for BBC shows.
There’s Only One Rob Burrow features the last message of Rob Burrow which he pre-recorded to be used in the programme after his passing. As reported by the BBC, Rob was not only involved in the making of the documentary but had also watched it and at the end of his final message he declared that in a “world full of adversity we must still dare to dream”.
How to watch There's Only One Rob Burrow from anywhere
UK citizens who are on holiday or working abroad right now but want to watch There's Only One Rob Burrow and hear his final message before they return home will struggle to, thanks to regional restrictions. Thankfully you can still stream this poignant Rob Burrow documentary just as you usually would at home with the use of a VPN - a Virtual Private Network.
This is a useful piece of software that allows someone to change their IP address so it appears as though they’re accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, UK citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a server that’s based in the UK and then access libraries of shows that they’d usually be able to enjoy.
Watch There's Only One Rob Burrow with a VPN
Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
- Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN.
- Connect to a server - for shows from the UK, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.
- Go to the show you wish to access - for There's Only One Rob Burrow, head to BBC iPlayer.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
