How to watch Outlander season 7 where you are so you don’t miss a single Claire and Jamie moment in the hit historical drama

If you’ve been wondering how to watch Outlander season 7 we’ve got you covered as Jamie and Claire return in dramatic style in the historical drama.

Fans might’ve been left a little sad after learning that Outlander season 8 would be the final season of Outlander despite there being another Diana Gabaldon book reportedly in the works. However, there’s nothing quite like the premiere of a new season of a hit show to raise viewers’ spirits and season 7 of Outlander is officially here. Based on Diana’s book series, Outlander’s huge focus is the romance between 18th century highlander Jamie Fraser and 20th century nurse Claire, who traveled back in time. When we see them in season 7 the American Revolutionary War is on the horizon and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here we reveal how to watch Outlander season 7, how many episodes fans can expect from the new series and which day it lands…

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the US

Anyone wondering how to watch Outlander season 7 in the US will find that the easiest way is with a Starz subscription as the time-traveling drama is a Starz show. Starz subscriptions cost $8.99 per month, though if you already have a Hulu subscription you can add Starz to this for the extra cost of $8.99 per month, though this price is set to increase to $9.99 a month from July 18.

Fans can also head to Starz to catch up on all previous seasons of Outlander and seasons 1-5 are available via Netflix in the US too. The first eight episodes of the latest season are being released on a weekly basis, with Outlander season 7 premiering on June 16 and the eighth episode set to land on August 4.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the UK

Outlander fans living in the UK who are unsure how to watch Outlander season 7 can head to Amazon Prime. The platform is currently offering a 7-day free trial of streaming service Lionsgate+ which was formerly Starzplay, for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. After the free trial comes to an end it will cost £5.99 per month and will auto-renew, so remember to cancel if you decide it’s not for you after enjoying the episodes of Outlander season 7 that have been released so far.

Alternatively, you can subscribe directly to Lionsgate+ for £5.99 a month and if you have Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q Box then you can subscribe to it this way.

What day is Outlander season 7 on?

If you’ve missed the start of Outlander season 7 then each new episode lands on Fridays for fans to enjoy. The season premiered on June 16 with a particularly exciting first episode (would we expect anything less of this hit show?) and the schedule means that fans’ summer viewing for Fridays is sorted for many more weeks to come. It also gives you plenty of time the rest of the week to immerse yourself in Diana Gabaldon's book series and those wondering whether or not Jamie and Claire die in the Outlander books might be eager for clues at where the show could take the story.

How many episodes of Outlander season 7 are there?

For excited long-time Outlander fans the number of episodes of Outlander season 7 could likely never be enough, but unlike previous installments it’s going all-out with 16 episodes. This is a huge change from the previous season which contained just eight and is the first time an Outlander season has been so long since it first premiered with a 16-episode run in 2014. It’s especially fabulous news for those who were left more than a little heartbroken by the confirmation that Outlander season 8 will be the show’s final outing.

Having an extended penultimate season gives fans that bit more time with Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger and allows the show to fully set-up what promises to be an emotional but brilliant final season. However, it's understood that the season will be split into two parts, with the first eight episodes airing weekly until August 4. A separate air date is then expected to be announced for the final eight episodes of Outlander season 7 going forward.