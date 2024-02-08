How to watch Miller's Girl from the UK: The movie with the viral moment fans have labelled 'disturbing'
Here's how to watch Miller's Girl, the new movie starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega
Miller's Girl is a new movie starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega that is equally delighting and disturbing fans who have seen the viral clips from the new film.
Miller's Girl is a new movie that was released in the US on January 26th and has shocked fans who have claimed they are 'disturbed' to see 21-year-old Jenna Ortega play Cairo Sweet, an 18-year-old student who begins having a forbidden affair with a 52-year-old married English professor, Jonathan Miller, played by Martin Freeman.
A clip went viral on social media that showed the Professor reading an erotic scene written by his student and having an erotic fantasy of his student bending and spreading out in front of him on a bed. Needless to say, people were horrified to see the actor who is best known for wholesome characters such as Watson in Sherlock and Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit, take on such a different role. Similarly, people particularly enjoy seeing Wednesday Addams in a romantic role with a much older man, who'd be better suited to play her father.
This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!February 4, 2024
"Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman… I’m uncomfortable," said one viewer."Wait why’s Martin Freeman the 50-odd-year-old sha**ing Jenna Ortega when she’s like 20 these shows are f**ked," said another commenter. "This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!" said yet another.
The shocking nature of the film encourages fans to go to the cinema so they can see what all the hype is about. But how can you watch Miller's Girl from the UK?
How to watch Miller's Girl in the UK
Unfortunately, Miller's Girl is not yet available to watch in the UK, and a UK cinema release date has not yet been confirmed. However, the film will be available on 19th February 2024 at 12:00 am GMT on Amazon Prime. It is currently available to pre-order on the streaming platform for £9.99.
How to watch Miller's Girl in the US
In the US fans can watch Miller's Girl in cinemas right now. If you aren't keen on heading to the cinema, the movie will also likely be available to purchase on Prime Video in the US at some point, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.
What is Miller's Girl about?
The description for Miller's Girl reads, "A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."
The film stars Martin Freeman as Professor Miller, Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet, Dagmara Domińczyk as Beatrice, Bashir Salahuddin as Boris Fillmore, Christine Adams as Joyce Manor and Gideon Adlon as Winnie. The main portion of the filming took part in Cartersville, Georgia towards the end of 2022.
