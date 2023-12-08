How to watch Maestro with Bradley Cooper in the UK, when is it coming to Netflix, and what is it about?

'Maestro,' about the life of famed composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix soon. Here's what it's about, plus how you can watch the acclaimed film outside of Netflix.

Biopics have been all the rage in the world of Hollywood the last decade - think of well-known movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Recently, however, a new biopic has entered the foray - the long-awaited film Maestro starring Bradley Cooper as legendary musical genius Leonard Bernstein.

This movie is about the life, work, and romances of Leonard Bernstein, also starring Carey Mulligan as Leonard's wife of 26 years, Felicia Montealegre. Maestro has been highly anticipated, with Bradley Cooper already slated to receive award nominations for his performance as Leonard Bernstein - and with all of this Hollywood hubbub about the film, we're eager to watch it ourselves.

Here's how to watch Maestro, plus what the movie details, and when it comes out on Netflix.

(Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

When does 'Maestro' come out?

Bradley Cooper's Maestro has been in theaters in the UK and US since 24 November, but only in select cinemas. However, the film will soon begin streaming on Netflix so folks can watch the acclaimed film from anywhere.

When will 'Maestro' arrive on Netflix?

According to Netflix, Maestro will land on Netflix in the UK and US on 20 December at 3 a.m., and will be available to stream for free with your Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

What is 'Maestro' about?

Maestro follows the life of esteemed composer and conductor, Leonard Bernstein, as he navigates his career and personal life. Carey Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, his wife of 26 years.

According to Netflix, the movie is "a love letter to life and art... at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Leonard Bernstein had many notable works written throughout his life, including that of West Side Story, the Leonard Bernstein Mass, written for John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackie Kennedy in honour of the opening of the Kennedy Center in DC, and more - but coinciding with these impressive works were complications in his marriage, as the composer would often have affairs with other men while married to Felicia.

The film, partially shot in black and white, depicts Leonard at many different stages of his life, with Bradley Cooper made up to the nines in prosthetics and special effects makeup to look almost identical to the composer, no matter the age.

If Maestro is not in a cinema near you, you can stream it on Netflix starting 20 December.