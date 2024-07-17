Homicide Los Angeles: Who is Phil Spector and what happened to him

Homicide: Los Angeles is the latest true crime series to be released on Netflix and explores some of the most notorious crimes in LA's history - prompting true crime fans to be curious about Phil Spector.

While it might be known as The City of Angels, the documentary delves into the darker side of the city across its five episodes. A follow-up Homicide: New York, each episode focusses on a different crime with insights from those closest to the case.

The debut episode, Hunting Phil Spector, explores the lengthy trial of the former record producer after he was accused of murdering actress Lana Clarkson.

With a mistrial and a conviction that was years in the making, viewers have wanted to learn more about the man behind one of LA’s most infamous crimes.

Who is Phil Spector?

Phil Spector was an influential music producer, before being convicted of murdering 40-year-old Lana Clarkson.

Despite his humble upbringing in the Bronx and his lack of training, Spector helped create music that defined a generation - such as Let It Be by The Beatles.

Spector also had a knack for finding emerging talent in emerging talent, including Tina Turner and The Ronettes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though he was widely respected within the industry, the music producer’s behaviour became increasingly erratic over the decades. Spector is said also to have threatened multiple artists in the recording studio, reportedly brandishing his gun at John Lennon and Leonard Cohen in separate incidents.

Tragically, these reports were largely ignored before the murder of Lana Clarkson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the night of Lana's murder, the struggling actress has been working at the House of Blues on Sunset Strip - which is where she first met Spector.

Having struck up a conversation with the A-Lister, she later left the music venue with him and went to his mansion in Alhambra, dubbed the ‘Pyrenees Castle’. Hours later, a gunshot would ring out at the address.

During the ensuing trial, multiple women came forward with testimonies about Spector’s violent nature.

Many of these altercations occurred at his home, with the music producer often threatening women with his gun and coercing them into sexual acts.

Even with this evidence, the jury failed to make a unanimous decision and this resulted in a mistrial.

Just five years on though, Spector would be convicted of murder in 2009 and was sentenced to nineteen years in prison.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What happened to Phil Spector?

Phil Spector died in 2021, at the age of 81 and his death was attributed to complications from COVID-19.

Prior to this, he had been an inmate at the California Health Care Facility after being convicted for the murder of Lana Clarkson in 2003. He was sentenced to 19 years behind bars.

Homicide: Los Angeles is now available to stream on Netflix.