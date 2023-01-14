'Heartbroken' Nicolas Cage pays tribute to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her tragic death and says she's 'reunited' with her son Benjamin
The actor has released a statement after the tragic death of Elvis Presley's daughter
Nicolas Cage has paid a touching tribute to his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away age 54 earlier this week.
The actor married the only daughter of Elvis Presley back in 2002, before splitting just three months later. Revealing his heartache in a statement, Nicolas said, "This is devastating news.
"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."
Lisa Marie's son Benjamin sadly died after taking his own life in July 2020, aged just 27. Just six months ago, Lisa Marie shared an emotional tribute to her son on the anniversary of his death.
Lisa Marie died on Thursday - just two days after attending the Golden Globe Awards. The musician was found unresponsive at her Los Angeles home on Thursday morning. It's understood that she suffered from cardiac arrest and was revived by EMTs. She was then rushed to hospital, where she would be pronounced dead.
In a statement to the Associated Press (opens in new tab), Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley confirmed the passing of her only child.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the 77-year-old wrote. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known." Priscilla also asked for "privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. At this time there will be no further comment."
Celebrities who knew and loved Lisa Marie have been paying tribute to the star, with many taking to social media to share condolences and kind words.
On her Instagram, Rita Wilson issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and her husband, Tom Hanks. Revealing that the Hollywood couple had spent time with Lisa during the promotional tour for Elvis, she hailed the late musician as a "gracious" host with a "beautiful voice."
Billy Idol, a friend of Lisa's who had also performed with her, said, "She was very loving 2 me" and recalled that "she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland" in Memphis in the '90s.
John Travolta has also made a statement, taking to his Instagram to share his reaction. "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry," the Grease star wrote. "I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."
Sarah Ferguson has also paid tribute to Lisa Marie, revealing that the late American musician had been a "devoted friend" of hers for "many years."
Taking to Instagram, The Duchess of York wrote alongside a picture of them together, "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday.
"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."
