The surprising royal who was friends with Lisa Marie Presley shares heartfelt tribute

The Duchess of York is now one of many celebrities to share their reaction to the tragic news that Priscilla and Elvis Presley's only daughter has died aged 54.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley today with a heartfelt post on social media, following the news that the 54-year-old singer has died.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Friday morning to share her reaction to the death of her "devoted friend", whom she had reportedly known for several years. The emotional note joins a long list of celebrity tributes to Lisa Marie, which have so far included messages from John Travolta, Leah Remini, and Tom Hanks.

"I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," the 64-year-old wrote. "You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla."

Presley, who is the sole child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday morning. It's understood that she suffered from cardiac arrest and was revived by EMTs before being rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them," Sarah continued. "I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

The heartwrenching caption was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Sarah and Lisa Marie Presley together, in which the royal icon is affectionally holding her American friend's face.

It remains unknown where the sweet snap was taken, but the pair had reportedly been close for decades. Lisa was one of the guests at Sarah Ferguson's 50th birthday at the Lanesborough Hotel London in 2009, just a few years after she attended Princess Beatrice's 21st birthday at Windsor Castle in 2003. It's understood that Lisa's eldest daughter, Riley, is also friends with Sarah Ferguson's daughters.

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly close friends with Lisa Marie Presley (Image credit: Alamy)

It comes two years after the Duchess of York shared a message of support for Lisa Marie Presley following the death of her only son, Benjamin Keough. The American musician died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27, after inflicting a gunshot to his head.

"You stayed with me in my darkest moment and I am here in yours...," Sarah wrote at the time on Instagram, sharing the same photo she used in her tribute post to Lisa on Friday. "Love you my sister Lisa Marie... wherever, whatever I am with you, in all steadfastness."