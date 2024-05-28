'Never slouch for anyone, ever' - Hannah Waddingham tells women everywhere to embrace their height

Hannah Waddingham was in London recently, celebrating the release of The Garfield Movie, in which she plays the part of villainous cat Jinx. While she was here I was lucky enough to steal a quick chat with her about the film and her career to date.

Having spoken openly in the past about how being 5ft 11 has been an issue for others at various stages in her life, I asked Hannah what advice she would give to any women feeling insecure or self-conscious about their height.

"Never slouch – physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually – never slouch for anyone, ever," she said, firmly. "Because I feel like I did for a long time, to feel like you fit in. Or dim your light because you're big when you come into a room. Which sounds easier than it is. We all have those moments when you want to recoil, but I don't think that it's good for your soul, and the people that love you will love you anyway."

But she also touched on the difficulty of finding clothes that fit. "I have tugged down every hem on a pair of trousers in changing rooms and shops," she explains. "You know, I've just got my finger in there and taken the hem down while I'm in the changing room for years - it's an issue. Shorter people can take the hem up, you can't add a whole chunk when you're tall, it looks ridiculous."

But it's clear Hannah knows exactly what works for her, fashion-wise. Sitting in front of me, the actress is stunning in a pair of beautiful white wide leg trousers, a Bleeker Quinn The Upside knitted vest with plunging neckline and contrast trim, finished off with a pair of the best white trainers – Russell & Bromley's Park Up Laceless Flatform sneaker.



(Image credit: Getty Images / Joe Maher)

Shop Hannah's look

Bleeker Quinn The Upside Knitted Vest £129 at Reiss This is the same knitted vest Hannah wore during the interview, although the contrast on this version is slightly lighter than hers. A beautiful addition to any summer capsule wardrobe, this is brilliant for making more casual outfits that little dressier, and the lack of sleeves and material will work wonders for keeping you cool. ME+EM Tux Wide-Leg Trouser £250 at ME+EM These stunning tailored, wide-leg trousers from ME+EM would work beautifully with a knitted vest, and, well all manner of other tops, actually. In fact, the styling options with these beautiful trousers are vast. The flattering wide-leg silhouette works for every body type, and with platform-style trainers like Hannah's outfit. Russell & Bromley Park Up Laceless Flatform Sneaker £195 at Russell & Bromley Taking beautiful but comfortable trainers to a whole new level, these Park Up sneakers from Russell & Bromley are the exact same pair worn by Hannah. The laceless, flatform sole makes them super comfy, and the neutral tones and pattern make them the perfect shoe to complete the actress' wholesome outfit.

The Garfield Movie is just one of many projects Hannah has been working on recently, she also starred alongside Ryan Gosling in hit film The Fall Guy, and hosted the prestigious Olivier Awards last month. Being in such demand, I was keen to know how Hannah handles pressure and workload.

"When you're doing so much live performance, hosting and all these things, as you get more known, the spotlight becomes so intense, you have to remind yourself of your centre, and the guided breathing is just somebody rooting you and getting you to completely breathe into your body and breath out, and re-energise yourself."

One non-work related event she has worked in to her schedule, thankfully, is celebrating her 50th birthday in July.

"I will be away with my little girl, and some of my absolute dearest, dearest friends, and I can't wait just to switch off, remove, not be on my phone, not be available for a whole week, because it's her birthday and then mine five days later."

The conversation finished by us discussing go-to cocktails, which seemed particularly apt as her Garfield character Jinx is a big fan of a 'Milktini'.

"Mine's got to be a Margherita - but Milktini sounds better, which she spills mostly because she's so dramatic." Hannah says. "I just love the fact that she's so deliciously volatile and unhinged – I thought I've got to get on board with this, she's so vile."

The Garfield Movie is out to watch in cinemas now.