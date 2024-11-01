Gillian Anderson's mum and daughter's special reading tradition is sweet way of bonding we're inspired by
Gillian Anderson's 30-year-old daughter has kept up a weekly tradition with her grandmother that is so heart-warming
Gillian Anderson's mum and daughter have a special reading tradition and we’re feeling incredibly inspired by this sweet way of bonding.
Making time to spend with your loved ones isn’t always easy when life gets busy, but we all feel the benefits when we do and having special traditions is a great way to help with this. Reading is at the heart of Gillian Anderson’s family and the Sex Education star has recently revealed that her 30-year-old daughter Piper and mother Rosemary have maintained a reading tradition for so many years. The Hollywood icon recently appeared on Bustle’s One Nightstand video series to discuss her four favourite books and according to her, Rosemary is "amazing" at reading to her grandchildren and has always been the one they "go to".
"My mum was actually really good at reading children’s books and has always been… you go to Grandma to read books to the kids… cause she does boys more than I do, she’s amazing," Gillian shared. "She properly does voices and completely gets into the story."
Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous, Collected by Gillian Anderson | Was £18.99, Now £15.39 at Amazon
Submitted anonymously by women from around the world and collected by Gillian Anderson, this book includes sexual fantasies and give an insight into the most secret part of our minds. The fantasies are full of intimacy, desire, satisfaction, shame and liberation and reveal how women feel about sex when they can be totally themselves.
Rosemary’s approach clearly made quite an impression upon Piper, who went on to establish a weekly tradition of FaceTime calls so they could still enjoy this time together.
"My daughter asked her if she would continue to read to her in her, like, mid-20s," Anderson added. "And so once a week, they go on FaceTime Audio and while my daughter - she’s an artist - while she’s making art my mum reads to her… they’ve gone through so many, multiple editions of books and stuff."
It’s possible that Piper isn’t the only one of Gillian’s children (she’s also mum to Oscar and Felix) who enjoys being read to by Rosemary. Either way, it’s an inspiring activity for them to enjoy each week and a lovely way for grandmother and granddaughter to add to their already close bond. Gillian, who recently inspired our winter style with her pink cherry jumper, reflected that she "never experienced" the reading epiphany that Piper did.
"I only allow myself to read when I’m on holiday and that’s something I don’t like. But one thing that happened a few years ago which I never experienced, when my daughter who’s just turned 30 and she suddenly had this epiphany that the world of books was her oyster and I realised that I never had that," she said. "I’ve still been slightly waiting for that moment, and I keep thinking it’s when I’m in the old people’s home, is when I’m going to make sure that I give myself that moment."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Gillian Anderson has shared some incredibly candid insights into her family and life as a mother over the years and in 2023 she revealed that she would likely still be living the "two versions" of herself for a little while yet.
Opening up to AnOther magazine at the time, Gillian explained, "I don’t want to direct until my kids are out of high school, because I’ll be so all-consumed with it. It’s a huge responsibility. I’m not sure I have it in me to direct and be a parent. Maybe I’ll wait until I’m in my sixties before I direct again."
"In 2024, I’ll still be living the two versions of me. The version that is the actress, and the version that is the mum. I don’t think that’ll change," she added.
Meanwhile, back in March 2024 she told Grazia about how she went back to work on X-Files 10 days after welcoming Piper by C-section in 1994 and that after having her second child she didn’t work for "over a year".
"It took over a year before I felt like I was ‘in’ my body," she said, adding that now as she co-parents with her sons’ father, she does "every other week - the cooking and the picking up from school and all of that. But when they were younger I. Had. Help."
"I had help and I still struggled. Women. Are. Amazing," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Sam McKnight just showed us the easiest volume-boosting trick on Susannah Constantine's hair - and it takes seconds
The legendary hairstylist lifts the lid on ‘one of the oldest tricks in the book’ for giving flat roots a boost
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sienna Miller proved high street can look so expensive as she wore head-to-toe M&S in crisp white suit with animal print clutch
Sienna's high street look perfectly demonstrated how to wear winter whites with style
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Gillian Anderson's sultry strapless deep green dress
Gillian Anderson's green dress was a masterclass in wearing jewel tones in spring and we're eager to add this shade into our wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gillian Anderson's bargain beauty tool for reducing facial puffiness is even cheaper today
Gillian Anderson's beauty tool for anti-ageing and reducing puffiness in the face is currently on sale - and it's a bargain!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why does Gillian Anderson's accent change and what's her real accent? Her American and British blend explained
Gillian Anderson's accent has long been a source of confusion for fans who can't get their head around her changing voice
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Gillian Anderson shares adorable photo with David Duchovny as The X-Files fans go wild for Mulder and Scully reunion
The Crown star reunited with her old on-screen partner to introduce him to her beloved pooch Stella
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Gillian Anderson triumphs as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown - and we bet you'll barely recognise her
You won't believe it's not really her
By Rachel Hagan Published