Gabby Logan's newfound midlife confidence revealed after years of 'faking it' - as she declares she's 'not afraid to say no'

Gabby Logan has a newfound sense of freedom, and is enjoying everything midlife has to offer - including an inherent sense of confidence absent from her younger years.

Gabby Logan is one of many celebrities speaking out about the joys of midlife. Although it can be an unsettling time of navigating the changes that come with perimenopause and menopause, this time of life can also bring many and unexpected joys.

The TV and radio host is not exempt from working her way through midlife hair care as her locks underwent changes along with the rest of her body - although now aged 51, she's certainly glad to see the back of her menstrual cycle. "I've managed to completely erase any memory of my periods, and I'm so grateful I no longer have something that sucks my energy each month," she says.

In other life news, as her teenage twins, Lois and Reuben flee the nest to make their own way in the world, Gabby is finding positives in the freedom this brings. She's finding the ability to explore her own needs, and realise just how much she's grown and changed heading into her quinquagenarian years.

Although sad and fearful to see her children leave home, Gabby knew it was something she needed to prepare for. "I've been building up to this for a while," the presenter told Hello, adding, "Reengaging with hobbies and making time for things I couldn't do when they were little."

She's taken up golf again - something she previously loved but felt guilty doing when she was also working so much.

The star has always maintained a fitness routine, but along with returning to golf, she can now use her newfound extra time to dedicate more time to passions that include Pilates, running, and cold water swimming.

Most joyfully, Gabby has found an incredible sense of confidence in her 50s, saying poignantly, "I feel a sense of confidence that I was faking in my thirties. I know myself so much better, I'm not scared to say no to things that don't work for me or aren't the best use of my time. I'm confident about those decisions and there's a of freedom that comes with this knowledge."

As well as being prepared for her beloved children leaving home, Gabby realised her evolving circumstances would lead to a shift in her relationship and accommodated this also. She's been married to former professional rugby player husband, Kenny Logan, since 2001, and the pair have been enjoying weekends away alone to get used to being solely in one another's company again instead of sharing their time and space with their children.

Reflecting on this, Gabby concludes, "Enjoying the company of the person you originally fell in love with is so important for longevity. Having time for us as a couple is a new kind of freedom, and the key is making plans and trying to find out what you both really want to do."