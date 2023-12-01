Exclusive: Fiona Phillips opens up on Alzheimer's diagnosis 'I thought it was the menopause'

Fiona Phillips opened up about life after her early Alzheimer's diagnosis in an exclusive interview for our January issue, admitting that she 'refused to recognise' the early warning signs of Alzheimer's and brushed them off as menopause symptoms instead.

The British TV legend, who fronted ITV's flagship GMTV from 1997 to 2008, shared the news that she had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of just 61 earlier this year.

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and the impacts of the disease are something that Fiona is no stranger to, with the condition having taken the lives of both her mother and father, as well as her paternal grandparents and her uncle.

Speaking during the woman&home cover shoot for our January issue, Fiona, who is now 62, said, "It's taken so many members of my family and now it's come for me, this bloody disease. But I am not my diagnosis, I am still me."

Give the gift of woman&home: £6 for 6 issues (Image credit: Dan Kennedy)

Recalling the first signs that something wasn't right, Fiona explained that she began noticing things changing around two years ago when she started suffering from fatigue and confusion - but having struggled with "crippling anxiety and brain fog", she chalked the new problems down to menopause symptoms too. But she says she soon knew something more was wrong.

Fiona explained, "Getting my diagnosis was devastating. It was about two years ago that I started to realise something wasn’t quite right. Initially, I put my symptoms, like getting confused and fatigued, down to menopause, even though I hadn't suffered from them before. Menopause kind of covers everything, doesn't it?"

(Image credit: Dan Kennedy)

"The main thing I had with menopause was this crippling anxiety and brain fog but I knew this was different," she added, going on to admit that she didn't want to face the reality of what the symptoms were a result of.

"I knew it was in my family but I didn’t ever let myself think it might affect me too one day, so I refused to recognise the signs," Fiona continued.

"I went on HRT but that didn’t help, so I was referred to University College Hospital in London, and that was when I was told I had early-onset Alzheimer's."

(Image credit: Dan Kennedy)

Give the gift of woman&home (Image credit: Dan Kennedy) Give the gift of woman&home this Christmas and get 6 issues for £6. The perfect gift for family and friends or why not treat yourself?

Fiona shares sons Nathaniel, 24, and Mackenzie, 21, with ITV exec and editor of This Morning, Martin Frizell, who she married in 1997. She revealed just how incredible the support from Martin and their sons has been, despite fears that it would make them treat her differently.

"When the doctor first gave me my diagnosis, he left Martin and me alone in a room together so we had some time to digest the news," she recalled.

"My sons have been incredible about my diagnosis. I thought they may be scared or treat me differently, but I couldn't have asked for a better reaction.

"They've been real gentlemen. They're much more affectionate now and they'll sit and cuddle me while we're watching telly. It's lovely."

(Image credit: Dan Kennedy)

And while things in Fiona's life may look a bit different following her diagnosis, she's determined not to let it stop her from living a full life - and she says she's "not about to give up".

"I know I can still have a great life. I’m just getting on with things. I’m pretending it hasn’t happened and not giving it any space in my life at the moment. Or as little as I can. I’ve still got so much I want to do."

You can read Fiona's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the January issue of the magazine, on shelves from December 7th.

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime. Help Alzheimer’s Society be there for everyone affected by dementia this Christmas. For support or to donate, visit their website.

woman&home has made a donation to The Leonard Wolfson Experimental Neurology Centre.