Celebrities who turned heads for the right reasons with a dramatic hair colour change

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Considering a new shade for your mane? Turn to these celebrities who embraced a dramatic hair colour change. From Salma Hayek's pink locks to Beyoncé's blonde do, the A-listers are walking, talking proof that all hues should be on the table.

As you will see from our selection of the most stunning celebrity hair transformations, the bolder the change the better. For instance, the time Anne Hathaway swapped her trademark dark brunette locks for a bleached do, or when Kelly Osbourne spent a period with her blonde tresses coloured lavender purple.

So, if you're about to head to the salon and want some inspiration to dye for, then take a look at all the occasions stars turned heads in the best way. Because, just like these red carpet regulars, switching up your hair shade can make you feel brand new...

32 celebrities who turned heads for the right reasons with a hair colour change

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry rose to fame with dark brown locks before deciding to go lighter with her tresses. Indeed, at a Michael Kors fashion show in New York in 2023, the actress showed off an elegant dark blonde tousled mane.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of her time gracing our screens, Jessica Biel has worn her hair in a dark blonde shade. However, the actress attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2017 with striking brunette locks styled in a sleek updo.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart has long been associated with dark brown hair - however she has also been known to regularly mix things up on the beauty front. The actress wowed on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2022 with a shaggy bleach blonde bob.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the Hollywood stars most associated with her dark brown mane, Anne Hathaway certainly turned heads with her bleach blonde cut. The actress highlighted the striking change by wearing black at the Met Gala in 2013.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore attends the "This is Us" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2018 in Austin, Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After decades with brunette hair, Mandy Moore made the decision to lighten things up. The actress looked amazing as she showed off a wavy dark blonde look at a premiere in Austin, Texas in 2018.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh is known for her daring approach to fashion and beauty. At a Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, the model stunned when she swapped her long blonde tresses for an ultra-short pink-hued cut.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa at day 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some dye jobs can sound rather daunting, Dua Lipa demonstrated a more achievable way to freshen up your look. The normally brunette singer stepped out in Las Vegas in 2024 with a beautiful berry-red mane.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is seen in Midtown Manhattan on April 30, 2015 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Richie has long been known for her light blonde natural hair. However, in 2015, all eyes were on the star as she stepped out in New York with a bright pink bob - a daring look that she carried off with aplomb.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu poses backstage The 63rd Annual Obie Awards at Terminal 5 on May 21, 2018, in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unsure about making the transition from dark brunette to dark blonde, then look no further than Lucy Liu. The actress looked radiant as she stepped out with her transformed mane at an event in New York in 2018.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman is famously a natural red head and has been for much of her career - even if she dabbled in strawberry blonde tresses at one point. However, at the Oscars in 2023, the actress wowed with light blonde locks.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham poses as she launches dVb, Denim and Sunglasses at Saks Fifth Avenue June 14, 2007 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she is one of the most famous brunettes around, there was a time when Victoria Beckham preferred being a blonde. The star was pictured at an event in New York in 2007 sporting a spiky bleached bob.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne—a natural blonde—has never been one to shy away from a hair colour change. The star opted for a stunning lavender purple hue for a while, which she showed off at the Grammy Awards in 2024.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her Hollywood breakthrough saw her rock a deep red shade of hair, Emily Blunt soon switched to a lighter look. The actress showed off blonde tousled locks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 - and it's a look that certainly really suits her.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has never been one to shy away from a striking beauty look - from bleach blonde to baby blue to dark brunette. However, the star looked amazing with a choppy cut in a berry-red shade at a London premiere in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of her time in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez has stuck with varying shades of brunette. However, the star has also mixed things up on occasion - with bright blonde hair at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the Women in Motion Awards Dinner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival at Place de la Castre on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek proved that you're never too old to give a bold new hair colour a go. The actress had just turned 50 when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 with her dark brunette hair transformed into a baby pink hue.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Katy Perry at a gala in Monaco in 2018. The singer has been a committed brunette for much of her pop stardom, however during this period she gave her look a cooler edge by opting for a short bleach blonde cut.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard attends the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marion Cotillard proved that it's possible to carry off a colour change from dark brunette to bright blonde. The actress showed off her lighter locks in a sleek bob at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian during an interview on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few hair colours that a naturally brunette Kim Kardashian hasn't tried. However, our favourite is the star's bright blonde look, which she sported during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is famed for her long, thick brunette hair. However, on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, the actress showed off light blonde locks with a subtle ombré effect.

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell attends the L'Oreal - Lights on Women Award at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most colour transformations originate with a dye, all Andie MacDowell did was allow her trademark curly brunette mane to go a natural grey in her early 60s. The actress looked better than ever at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Riley Keough

Riley Keough attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley Keough is a natural dark blonde, like her late mother Lisa Marie Presley. However, the actress decided to mix things up with a rich red shade, which she showed off at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrives at American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're familiar with Emma Stone being one of the most famous red heads around - but the actress has dabbled in blonde, which is actually her natural shade. The star looked almost unrecognisable at a Hollywood event in 2017.

24. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner attends the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, at Claridge's Hotel on November 5, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is ingrained in our minds as a red head, however she has often mixed things up over the years. The actress stepped out as a dark blonde at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London in 2024.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few stars with more of an iconic look than Beyoncé. However, it seemed the singer was keen for a bit of a change when she decided to go bleach blonde, stepping out with her transformed locks at the Grammy Awards in 2025.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the Netflix Premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wore her hair a dark blonde colour when she first rose to prominence on our TV screens. However, the actress hasn't been afraid to take things several shades lighter - and stunned with ashy tresses at a premiere in Los Angeles in 2023.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends the MTV EMA's 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it certainly may not be for everyone, Ellie Goulding wowed by transforming her locks into an orange hue at an event in Milan in 2015. It was quite a departure from the singer's natural blonde, and she pulled it off in style.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's easy to forget that Drew Barrymore grew up on our screens as a blonde star. However, the actress has gradually gone darker and darker over the years and is now a certified brunette - as shown by her appearance at a New York event in 2025.

Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais De Tokyo on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copper-red hair can be difficult to pull off, but Leighton Meester stunned in the shade at an Elie Saab show during Paris Fashion Week in 2025. It was a simple way for the actress —who we've long known as a brunette—to freshen up her look.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss's natural hair colour is a light chestnut brown, and we've even seen her as a blonde over the years. However, the model has also opted for a much darker shade, with chic results, which she showed off at a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few people quite as daring with their hair colour as Megan Fox. In 2023, the actress stepped out at GQ's Men Of The Year party with her trademark almost-jet-black hair dyed into a berry-red shade.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attends Nine By Savannah Miller for Debenhams launch party at the Ham Yard Hotel on September 8, 2015 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller is one of the most famous blondes of all time, and has rarely changed her hair colour during her time in the spotlight. However, the actress stepped out with a red mane at her sister's Nine By Savannah Miller for Debenhams launch in London in 2015.

