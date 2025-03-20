Celebrities who turned heads for the right reasons with a dramatic hair colour change

Considering a new shade for your mane? Turn to these celebrities who embraced a dramatic hair colour change. From Salma Hayek's pink locks to Beyoncé's blonde do, the A-listers are walking, talking proof that all hues should be on the table.

As you will see from our selection of the most stunning celebrity hair transformations, the bolder the change the better. For instance, the time Anne Hathaway swapped her trademark dark brunette locks for a bleached do, or when Kelly Osbourne spent a period with her blonde tresses coloured lavender purple.

So, if you're about to head to the salon and want some inspiration to dye for, then take a look at all the occasions stars turned heads in the best way. Because, just like these red carpet regulars, switching up your hair shade can make you feel brand new...

32 celebrities who turned heads for the right reasons with a hair colour change

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry rose to fame with dark brown locks before deciding to go lighter with her tresses. Indeed, at a Michael Kors fashion show in New York in 2023, the actress showed off an elegant dark blonde tousled mane.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of her time gracing our screens, Jessica Biel has worn her hair in a dark blonde shade. However, the actress attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2017 with striking brunette locks styled in a sleek updo.

Kristen Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart has long been associated with dark brown hair - however she has also been known to regularly mix things up on the beauty front. The actress wowed on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2022 with a shaggy bleach blonde bob.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the Hollywood stars most associated with her dark brown mane, Anne Hathaway certainly turned heads with her bleach blonde cut. The actress highlighted the striking change by wearing black at the Met Gala in 2013.

Mandy Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After decades with brunette hair, Mandy Moore made the decision to lighten things up. The actress looked amazing as she showed off a wavy dark blonde look at a premiere in Austin, Texas in 2018.

Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh is known for her daring approach to fashion and beauty. At a Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, the model stunned when she swapped her long blonde tresses for an ultra-short pink-hued cut.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some dye jobs can sound rather daunting, Dua Lipa demonstrated a more achievable way to freshen up your look. The normally brunette singer stepped out in Las Vegas in 2024 with a beautiful berry-red mane.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Richie has long been known for her light blonde natural hair. However, in 2015, all eyes were on the star as she stepped out in New York with a bright pink bob - a daring look that she carried off with aplomb.

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unsure about making the transition from dark brunette to dark blonde, then look no further than Lucy Liu. The actress looked radiant as she stepped out with her transformed mane at an event in New York in 2018.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman is famously a natural red head and has been for much of her career - even if she dabbled in strawberry blonde tresses at one point. However, at the Oscars in 2023, the actress wowed with light blonde locks.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she is one of the most famous brunettes around, there was a time when Victoria Beckham preferred being a blonde. The star was pictured at an event in New York in 2007 sporting a spiky bleached bob.

Kelly Osbourne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne—a natural blonde—has never been one to shy away from a hair colour change. The star opted for a stunning lavender purple hue for a while, which she showed off at the Grammy Awards in 2024.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her Hollywood breakthrough saw her rock a deep red shade of hair, Emily Blunt soon switched to a lighter look. The actress showed off blonde tousled locks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 - and it's a look that certainly really suits her.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has never been one to shy away from a striking beauty look - from bleach blonde to baby blue to dark brunette. However, the star looked amazing with a choppy cut in a berry-red shade at a London premiere in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of her time in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez has stuck with varying shades of brunette. However, the star has also mixed things up on occasion - with bright blonde hair at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek proved that you're never too old to give a bold new hair colour a go. The actress had just turned 50 when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 with her dark brunette hair transformed into a baby pink hue.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Katy Perry at a gala in Monaco in 2018. The singer has been a committed brunette for much of her pop stardom, however during this period she gave her look a cooler edge by opting for a short bleach blonde cut.

Marion Cotillard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marion Cotillard proved that it's possible to carry off a colour change from dark brunette to bright blonde. The actress showed off her lighter locks in a sleek bob at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few hair colours that a naturally brunette Kim Kardashian hasn't tried. However, our favourite is the star's bright blonde look, which she sported during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is famed for her long, thick brunette hair. However, on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, the actress showed off light blonde locks with a subtle ombré effect.

Andie MacDowell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most colour transformations originate with a dye, all Andie MacDowell did was allow her trademark curly brunette mane to go a natural grey in her early 60s. The actress looked better than ever at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Riley Keough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley Keough is a natural dark blonde, like her late mother Lisa Marie Presley. However, the actress decided to mix things up with a rich red shade, which she showed off at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're familiar with Emma Stone being one of the most famous red heads around - but the actress has dabbled in blonde, which is actually her natural shade. The star looked almost unrecognisable at a Hollywood event in 2017.

24. Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is ingrained in our minds as a red head, however she has often mixed things up over the years. The actress stepped out as a dark blonde at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London in 2024.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few stars with more of an iconic look than Beyoncé. However, it seemed the singer was keen for a bit of a change when she decided to go bleach blonde, stepping out with her transformed locks at the Grammy Awards in 2025.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wore her hair a dark blonde colour when she first rose to prominence on our TV screens. However, the actress hasn't been afraid to take things several shades lighter - and stunned with ashy tresses at a premiere in Los Angeles in 2023.

Ellie Goulding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it certainly may not be for everyone, Ellie Goulding wowed by transforming her locks into an orange hue at an event in Milan in 2015. It was quite a departure from the singer's natural blonde, and she pulled it off in style.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's easy to forget that Drew Barrymore grew up on our screens as a blonde star. However, the actress has gradually gone darker and darker over the years and is now a certified brunette - as shown by her appearance at a New York event in 2025.

Leighton Meester

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copper-red hair can be difficult to pull off, but Leighton Meester stunned in the shade at an Elie Saab show during Paris Fashion Week in 2025. It was a simple way for the actress —who we've long known as a brunette—to freshen up her look.

Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss's natural hair colour is a light chestnut brown, and we've even seen her as a blonde over the years. However, the model has also opted for a much darker shade, with chic results, which she showed off at a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Megan Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few people quite as daring with their hair colour as Megan Fox. In 2023, the actress stepped out at GQ's Men Of The Year party with her trademark almost-jet-black hair dyed into a berry-red shade.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller is one of the most famous blondes of all time, and has rarely changed her hair colour during her time in the spotlight. However, the actress stepped out with a red mane at her sister's Nine By Savannah Miller for Debenhams launch in London in 2015.