Dolly Parton's genius hack for the perfect breakfast is weird but we want to try it

We just learned about one of Dolly Parton's breakfast hacks, and honestly, we're dying to try it.

Dolly Parton is, of course, known for her legendary music career - but she also is quite the lifestyle queen these days. From her hilarious story about her kitchen catching fire to her sharing her secrets to what makes a healthy and happy marriage, the country icon is becoming more and more relatable by the day.

Recently, we learned about one of Dolly Parton's genius hacks for cooking the perfect breakfast, just further proving that her talents really do span beyond the stage.

She shared her hack, which includes a faster and, in her opinion, better way of cooking scrambled eggs. Typically, you might think to crack your eggs into a bowl, and whisk them together with a fork before pouring them into your pan - but Dolly has other ideas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Insider, Dolly mentioned that she believes the perfect scrambled eggs are made when you add some freezing cold water to your egg mixture. Typically, folks might often opt to put a little bit of milk into their eggs before pouring them into a pan, which helps give that fluffy consistency. However, Dolly says using freezing water works just as well.

"Somebody told me this once and it works. When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you're going to scramble them, use ice water," she said. "Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier — it really does!"

She went on to explain that this happens because the freezing water evaporates in the pan while the eggs are steaming, helping add to a fluffy consistency, rather than just making the mixture more runny, as milk likely would.

(Image credit: Future/Grace Walsh)

Of course, the same rules apply as when you make your usual batch fo scrambled eggs: cook them low and slow, stirring and combining occasionally. Also, be sure not to add to much water, as this can just water down your eggs, diluting the flavour and just making them taste, well, gross.

As a good rule of thumb, Dolly says that no more than one tablespoon of water per egg is needed when trying this hack, and be sure to add the water before you whisk the eggs - otherwise, you'll just end up with some scrambled eggs and then a river of nastiness in your pan.