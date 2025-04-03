When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 out? Release date confirmed as Jeremy Clarkson shares first look at new series

The wait is nearly over for the next instalment of Clarkson's Farm - the release date for season 4 has been announced.

The dark evenings are behind us, spring is here, and Clarkson's Farm season 4 has a release date - life doesn't get better than that. We can't wait to return to Diddly Squat and the eclectic characters helping Jeremy Clarkson in his chaotic farming adventures.

Gerald, Kaleb, Lisa and the ever-suffering Charlie are all set to return for season 4, although Kaleb might be branching out and even stepping over the Oxfordshire borders, in the pursuit of his own projects.

Jeremy is also more ambitious than ever and viewers can expect to see him dive headlong into an all-new challenge away from the farm.

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 will air on Prime Video from May 23, 2025. The first four episodes will drop on May 23, with two further episodes released a week later on May 30 - the final two episodes will then air on June 6.

After a difficult third season that saw the team deal with piglet deaths and constantly thwarted attempts to open a farm-to-fork restaurant, life on the farm could look even more demanding for Jeremy with Kaleb off on a nationwide tour.

That's right, Kaleb branched out of Chipping Norton and took his very own theatre show, The World According to Kaleb Cooper, on tour across the country. The show included Kaleb's take on everything from sheep to famous people and why he's head over heels in love with farming.

However, fear not - Kaleb does appear in the first-look images of the upcoming season shared by Prime Video, meaning he will likely appear in some capacity and not be absent for the entire run.

If running the farm without Kaleb wasn't enough for Jeremy, the new season will also see him get around his inability to have a restaurant on the farm premises by buying his own pub.

He purchased The Windmill in Asthall, a countryside pub on five acres of land near Burford, in 2024. Jeremy has renamed the pub The Farmer's Dog, which is now open and proudly serving food and drinks that support British farming.

Viewers won't be surprised to hear that getting the pub up and running was no easy feat for Jeremy. He faced obstacles relating to derelict buildings, even more red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past.

Jeremy has spoken about his decision to open his own pub, and the lengths he's gone to in ensuring it's packed with British produce. "There’s something inside a man that causes him to think, when he has the means, it’d be nice to buy the village boozer," he told The Oxford Mail.

He added, "Obviously, I couldn’t buy my village boozer. The locals would set fire to me if I did that. But the idea wouldn’t go away. Everything served at the new pub will be grown in the UK to support local farmers, which means coffee and Coca-Cola will be off the menu."

Farmers drinking at the site are offered a free pint, and of course, it's well stocked with Jeremy's very own Hawkstone lager alongside Diddly Squat produce.