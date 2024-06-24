Celebrity MasterChef 2024: When does it start, who's in the line-up and who won last year?
With the nineteenth series of Celebrity Masterchef on its way, we're looking at who will be stepping into the kitchen this year
It’s time for twenty more celebs to cook up a storm, as Celebrity MasterChef is set to return. With six weeks of intense competitions ahead of them, who will be bringing home the bacon this series?
Set to air its nineteenth series, the cooking show sees celebs sweat it out over crème brulees as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace watch on.
The perfect after dinner watch, it will have audiences glued to their screens this summer as singers, comedians and even a Marchioness try not to boil over - but when is Celebrity MasterChef hitting screens this year and who exactly is part of the line-up?
When does Celebrity MasterChef 2024 start?
While it's been confirmed by the BBC that Celebrity MasterChef will return to our screens this summer, an exact air date has not been announced yet.
But, with last year's series of Celebrity MasterChef beginning in early August, we predict that fans won’t have to wait long to see 2024's stars compete.
With four weeks of heats to test their culinary skills, there is plenty to look forward to when the show finally arrives on iPlayer and BBC One.
Celebs will also have to undergo the notorious Under The Cloche challenge, as they create a dish from scratch to show off what they’ve learnt.
If that weren’t intense enough, they will also be stepping inside professional kitchens and serving up their ultimate in Food Truck dish in later episodes.
The BBC have even teased about what is in store for those who make it to the final weeks, with a brand new pizza round and an ‘opulent dining’ task onboard a British Pullman Train.
Celebrity MasterChef 2024 full line-up
With 20 celebrity chefs set to take part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024, fans are curious to see who will boil over in the BBC competition.
Among the cast will be The Traitors’ Diane Carson, Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps as well as TV presenter Edith Bowman.
Bringing even more grandeur to this series is model and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn, who will be serving up some of her favourite dishes too.
Celebrity MasterChef 2024 full line-up:
The Traitors’ Diane Carson
Make-Up artist and Glow Up judge, Dominic Skinner
TV and radio presenter, Edith Bowman
Model and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn
Steps' Ian ‘H’ Watkins
Geordie Shore star and influencer, Charlotte Crosby
Former Love Island contestant, Chloe Burrows
TV personality, Christine McGuinness
TV and radio presenter, Craig Doyle
Eastenders actor, Danielle Harold
Comedian and Actor, Eshaan Akbar
Gladiator and Team GB Sprinter, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
Singer, Actor and Presenter, Jake Quickenden
Comedian, Jamie MacDonald
Sugababes star, Mutya Buena
BBC Radio 2 Presenter, OJ Borg
Actor, Rochenda Sandall
TV and Radio Presenter, Snoochie Shy
Actor, Tamer Hassan
Strictly professional dancer and Choreographer, Vito Coppola
Who won Celebrity MasterChef last year?
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 was won by broadcaster Wynne Evans, while presenter Lisa Snowdon won in 2022.
Only time will tell though who can take the heat during the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.
