Celebrity MasterChef 2024: When does it start, who's in the line-up and who won last year?

It’s time for twenty more celebs to cook up a storm, as Celebrity MasterChef is set to return. With six weeks of intense competitions ahead of them, who will be bringing home the bacon this series?

Set to air its nineteenth series, the cooking show sees celebs sweat it out over crème brulees as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace watch on.

The perfect after dinner watch, it will have audiences glued to their screens this summer as singers, comedians and even a Marchioness try not to boil over - but when is Celebrity MasterChef hitting screens this year and who exactly is part of the line-up?

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2024 start?

While it's been confirmed by the BBC that Celebrity MasterChef will return to our screens this summer, an exact air date has not been announced yet.

But, with last year's series of Celebrity MasterChef beginning in early August, we predict that fans won’t have to wait long to see 2024's stars compete.

(Image credit: BBC)

With four weeks of heats to test their culinary skills, there is plenty to look forward to when the show finally arrives on iPlayer and BBC One.

Celebs will also have to undergo the notorious Under The Cloche challenge, as they create a dish from scratch to show off what they’ve learnt.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that weren’t intense enough, they will also be stepping inside professional kitchens and serving up their ultimate in Food Truck dish in later episodes.

The BBC have even teased about what is in store for those who make it to the final weeks, with a brand new pizza round and an ‘opulent dining’ task onboard a British Pullman Train.

(Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 full line-up

With 20 celebrity chefs set to take part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024, fans are curious to see who will boil over in the BBC competition.

Among the cast will be The Traitors’ Diane Carson, Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps as well as TV presenter Edith Bowman.

Bringing even more grandeur to this series is model and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn, who will be serving up some of her favourite dishes too.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 full line-up:

The Traitors’ Diane Carson

Make-Up artist and Glow Up judge, Dominic Skinner

TV and radio presenter, Edith Bowman

Model and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn

Steps' Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Geordie Shore star and influencer, Charlotte Crosby

Former Love Island contestant, Chloe Burrows

TV personality, Christine McGuinness

TV and radio presenter, Craig Doyle

Eastenders actor, Danielle Harold

Comedian and Actor, Eshaan Akbar

Gladiator and Team GB Sprinter, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Singer, Actor and Presenter, Jake Quickenden

Comedian, Jamie MacDonald

Sugababes star, Mutya Buena

BBC Radio 2 Presenter, OJ Borg

Actor, Rochenda Sandall

TV and Radio Presenter, Snoochie Shy

Actor, Tamer Hassan

Strictly professional dancer and Choreographer, Vito Coppola

(Image credit: BBC)

Who won Celebrity MasterChef last year?

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 was won by broadcaster Wynne Evans, while presenter Lisa Snowdon won in 2022.

Only time will tell though who can take the heat during the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.