Britney Spears 'agrees' to let her sons move to Hawaii with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has agreed to let her two teenage sons move to Hawaii with their dad, her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kevin Federline's lawyers had given Britney a deadline of this Friday, June 2, to agree to the move - otherwise, he'd take her to court, according to TMZ.

Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said there should be no issue with 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James moving to Hawaii with their dad, as Kevin has '100 percent legal custody and 100 percent de facto physical custody.' He also added that Britney has not seen the boys in more than a year.

Now, with the deadline looming, Britney - who married Sam Asghari last year - has apparently signed off on the move, which is expected to take place on August 1. Kevin's lawyer said, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."

A source told People, "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy."

Sean and Jayden already live full-time with Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two children, Jordan, 11, and eight-year-old Peyton. Kevin has cited 'additional professional opportunities' for himself as a result of the move, as well as a job offer for Victoria from a Hawaiian university.

In an interview that took place last year, Britney's youngest son, Jayden, opened up about his strained relationship with her.

He said, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

And speaking directly to Britney, Jayden said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

In a since-deleted clip posted to her Instagram, Britney responded to Jayden's interview, saying, "Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her,' Pray for what?"

She added, "I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

"You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early,” Britney continued. “Preston would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time, and if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf***ing saint, it was still never good enough."

She also added how she felt Jayden 'loved looking at her as though something was wrong with her.'