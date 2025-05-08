If you're in the midst of watching MAFS Australia 2025 and can't wait until the end to discover the fate of the couples, you'll be keen to know whether any of them went the distance.

We've already taken a deep dive into the post-experiment relationship status of Jacqui and Clint, Beth and Teejay, and Rhi and Jeff.

The next couple on our radar are Awhina and Adrian. Did the experiment work out for them, or are they still looking for love?

Are Awhina and Adrian from MAFS Australia still together?

No, Awhina and Adrian are no longer together after deciding to end their relationship during the Reunion episode of the show.

While it looked like Awhina, an identical twin, and Adrian, also an identical twin, could be a good match, it ultimately wasn't to be. While there was an initial spark and what seemed to be good compatibility, a stumbling block was hit pretty early on.

Awhina is a mother to a six-year-old son, and Adrian had been open about wanting to be a father. He just wasn't sure about being a father to somebody else's child.

Awhina was nervous about revealing her status as a mother to Adrian, with her own mum eventually delivering the news instead. "Had we been in the outside world and known she had a kid, I never would have entertained it," Adrian told the camera crew just after he found out.

(Image credit: Nine)

The situation between the pair never really recovered, unsurprisingly. With her faith in Adrian already rocked by his response to her son, Awhina's trust in him was further shaken when Sierah confessed she and Adrian had opened up to each other emotionally.

Just after this incident, Adrian threw all his toys out of the pram when he wasn't selected to take part in a promo video for the show. He left the couple's apartment and his ring behind, telling Awhina he'd only return if he was in the promo.

Awhina felt the relationship was one-sided, and she was the only person putting in effort to make it work. Adrian appeared to feel that everyone was against him, often bringing this up with the group.

There were no surprises for viewers when Awhina wrote ‘leave’ in the next commitment ceremony. However, because Adrian wrote ‘stay’, the couple had to continue in the process.

A post shared by Awhina (@_awhinarutene) A photo posted by on

Much to the confusion of viewers, despite Awhina's family not thinking he was good enough for her, and her choosing not to introduce him to her son, they soldiered on with the relationship anyway.

The biggest shocker had to be Final Vows, when they chose to stay together - this was surely one of the most confusing moments in MAFS history.

However, they ultimately saw what everyone else saw coming from the beginning - that they couldn't make their union work once the experiment was over, and they're now over for good. Awhina simply wrote on Instagram about her experience on the show, "I forgive myself for settling for less than I deserve, but that chapter is closed."

A post shared by Adrian (@adrian.araouzou) A photo posted by on

Adrian did acknowledge his failings and wished Awhina well. "Looking back, I know I wasn’t always the best partner, and there are moments I wish I could do over," he wrote, adding, "But through the highs and lows, I’ve learned so much about myself who I am, what I need to work on, and what I want to become."

He continued, "Awhina, thank you. I genuinely wish you a future filled with abundance of love, happiness, and good health. We may not have found forever, but I walked away with something just as valuable lifelong mates and a chapter I can close off in my book of life and now open my next."