Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend is expecting - veteran actor to welcome fourth child at the age of 83

Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who's expecting the star's fourth child, is in her final trimester. The news comes as the veteran actor joins co-star Robert Deniro in welcoming a baby when most people settle into life as a grandparent.

Robert De Niro became a dad to his seventh child at 79, revealing, "I just had a baby," to a shocked interviewer. Not one to be beaten by his longtime co-collaborator, Al's got his own baby on the way - at an even more senior age.

TMZ broke the news that the Scarface star is due to be a dad yet again, with his producer girlfriend Noor. According to reports, the couple have been linked since April 2022 and Noor's previous exes include Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

A source previously told Page Six, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen."

Noor, a Kuwaiti-American film producer, is successful in her own right, and the source added that the apparent distance between their dates of birth doesn't seem to be any issue for the pregnant couple.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well," they said. "The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd," added the source, "and she comes from a family with money.”

Although the actor and producer are yet to officially confirm the happy news, what is known is that this isn't Al's first rodeo as he's already the father to three grown-up children.

The Godfather star has a 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie Pacino with his ex-partner acting coach Jan Tarrant. Julie Marie has followed her father into the industry and is a producer and director.

He also shares twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, aged 22, with his ex-partner, actor Beverly D'Angelo. Beverly, who's most recognizable from her roles as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoons Vacation films and Doris Vinyard in American History X, recently took to her Instagram account to open up about her relationship with Al.

In the video, which she said she okayed with her children, the actor discussed her 'unique relationship' with Al - which began after a chance meeting in 1996 on a flight from LA to New York.

The following year, she said he looked her in the eye and said, "I want you to be the mother of my children."

"Although I'd avoided that role my whole life," admitted Beverly, "I was deeply in love and I was 100% in."

After a few rounds of IVF, the twins were born in 2001 and despite a 'complicated' split in 2004, Beverly said that the power of their love for their children helped them overcome any conflicts. "Creating a new history as co-parents, leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family."