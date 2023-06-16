Al Pacino confirms birth of his son and reveals his name as he becomes a father for the fourth time at 83

Al Pacino confirmed the birth of his son with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, as the pair announced their son's name but not his birth date.

In May it was announced that Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend was expecting their first child, Al Pacino's fourth child in total. Less than a month after this announcement, it has been revealed that their son has been born.

The Independent revealed on Thursday, June 15, "Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed that the actor and his partner had welcomed a son named Roman Pacino. However, the baby’s date of birth has not yet been revealed."

Roman, who can be no more than a few weeks old, is significantly younger than his half-siblings from Pacino's other relationships. Julie Marie Pacino was born in 1989, making her 33 years old, and is Pacino's daughter with his acting coach Jan Tarrant. Twins, Olivia Pacino, and Anton James Pacino were born in 2001 and are Pacino's children with Beverly Heather D'Angelo, an American actress.

On June 7, ahead of his youngest son's birth, Al Pacino spoke about being excited about the pregnancy. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Pacino was seen walking with a friend when he was approached by a photographer and asked about his girlfriend's pregnancy.

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” At the time he also revealed that he didn't know the baby's gender.

Like Al Pacino, there are other old men in Hollywood that have recently announced that they are becoming fathers later in their life. Shortly before Al Pacino announced he was expecting a child, Robert De Niro became a dad to his seventh child at 79.

Robert De Niro defended his decision to have another child at 79 and said, "When you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual."

Robert even spoke about Al Pacino's decision to have another child. During Thursday’s episode of Today, Robert said, "Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him."

Of course, both of the Hollywood actors have received criticism for their decision to have a baby so late in life. In one powerful opinion piece, writer Emma Reed said, While men like Robert De Niro are the Duracell bunnies of the reproductive world, women that fall pregnant over 35 are seen as selfish, or just too old.

For The Independent, writer, Flora Gill, said the decision was 'selfish' as his children would have to suffer - like she did- with the death of a parent at a young age. "When I see Robert De Niro, already a grandfather, ensuring his kid will go through the same pain at even younger age, you bet I felt angry – I was beside myself with rage."