Naomi Watts’ floral lace wedding dress is the epitome of summer bridal chic as she ties the knot with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ floral lace wedding dress is the epitome of summer bridal chic as she tied the knot with her partner Billy Crudup.

Eight months after her performance in The Watcher on Netflix captivated fans across the world, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have said, “I do”. The newlyweds were married in New York and the star took to Instagram on June 10 to give fans a glimpse at her stunning outfit. A far cry from the likes of Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s recent wedding gown, Naomi Watts’ floral lace wedding dress by Oscar de la Renta is a far more relaxed affair perfect for the warmer months.

Her choice features one of the wedding dress trends for 2023 as it caught our eye with its exquisite lace detailing and sheer design. Beneath the white floral lace overlay a nude lining of some sort can be seen, but the lace really does the talking here.

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) A photo posted by on

Individual lace flowers make up the straps of this sleeveless dress and decorate the floor-length gown which has a fitted bodice and flared, pleated skirt. Naomi Watts’ floral lace wedding dress was paired with gold barely-there sandals and a single gold necklace. She kept her blonde bob short and slightly waved for this magical occasion which really allowed the neckline of the dress to shine. The actor kept to this more low-key wedding day theme with her floral arrangement too, deciding on a small bouquet of all-white flowers with plenty of greenery.

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) A photo posted by on

Her new husband Billy Crudup looked dashing in a crisp white shirt and deep blue suit and the couple couldn’t have looked more in love in the sweet snap shared by the bride on social media with the caption simply declaring, “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️”.

Meanwhile, Oscar de la Renta shared another beautiful photo of Naomi wearing their Pre-Fall 2023 Water Lily Guipure dress as she dubbed the bride a "picture of elegance".

Who is Naomi Watts’ husband Billy Crudup and how long have they been together?

Naomi Watts’ husband Billy Crudup is a fellow actor who’s appeared in everything from Big Fish to Alien: Covenant and The Morning Show. He and Naomi are understood to have met whilst starring as on-screen husband and wife in the Netflix drama, Gypsy.

(Image credit: Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Naomi and Billy are said to have started dating back in late summer 2017, a year after Naomi and her former partner Liev Schreiber confirmed that they were separating. Now the couple have been together for six years and Naomi and Billy appeared on the red carpet together for the first time in February 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Were Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber married?

Prior to Naomi Watts meeting her now-husband Billy Crudup, the Twin Peaks star was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber. The couple were together for 11 years but never married and they have two sons together, Sasha and Samuel. Naomi and Liev confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2016 that they were separating and that their goal remained to focus on their children and co-parenting them.

(Image credit: Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” their joint statement declared. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Since their separation Naomi has gone on to find love with Billy Crudup and Liev Schreiber is in a relationship with Taylor Neisen.