Music legend Tina Turner’s death sparks heartbreaking tributes from Oprah Winfrey and Diana Ross - ‘I’m a better human because her life touched mine’

Tina Turner’s death has seen heartbreaking tributes pour in from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Diana Ross as they mourn the loss of a music legend.

Only a month after Tina: The Tina Turner Musical marked its fifth anniversary and two years after fans were left heartbroken by a Tina Turner documentary, the iconic Tennessee-born singer has passed away. Known and beloved by fans across the world for hits Proud Mary and The Best, just as many people will have been left devastated by Tina Turner’s death. Tina’s publicist Bernard Doherty gave a statement on May 24 to share the sad news.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n' Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” he declared.

She passed away in Switzerland where she had lived with her second husband Erwin Bach and in 2013 she became a Swiss citizen. Tina Turner was the mother of four sons, the late Craig Raymond Turner, the late Ronnie Turner, and Ike Turner Jr and Michael Turner, whom she adopted.

In the hours since Tina Turner’s death was announced, there have been outpourings of tributes from celebrities honoring her contribution to music and her huge impact on their lives. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared a beautiful photograph of the two of them together alongside a caption that revealed how they’d become friends.

“I started out as a fan of Tina Turner, then a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then, eventually, we became real friends,” Oprah explained. “She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life. She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Oprah went to discuss how Tina’s life became a “clarion call for triumph” after she “claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse”.

“I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt. She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends. I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best,” she reflected.

Meanwhile, fellow musician Diana Ross also shared a heart-wrenching tribute on social media after Tina Turner’s death featuring a special snap and writing, “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Country music icon Dolly Parton also showed her immense respect for Tina as she referenced one of her most famous songs.

“Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina,” she wrote. “We will always love you!”

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a series of photos of Tina Turner, including two of them performing together, as he spoke of how much she’d helped him early on in his career.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” he declared. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Tina Turner’s death has also seen tributes flood in from fans around the world as they reflect upon her extraordinary life and legacy.