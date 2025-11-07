'Modern etiquette rules should be less about which fork to use and more about when to put the phone down' says columnist Kathy Lette

When I was young, there were so many strict rules concerning social mores, but much of that protocol has passed its use-by date

Do I really need to know the correct way to address a marquis or which fork to use for the fish? People who worry about using the wrong fork can fork off.

The matters that matter most in 2025 are more to do with mobile phone usage, as in, not talking to someone on it while a red-blooded, fully vocalising human is sitting right in front of you waiting for a real-life chinwag [that's called 'phubbing', by the way].

Top of the list would be to keep your food preferences to yourself. I was hosting a dinner party recently and asked guests if they had any dietary requirements. By the time I’d taken into account the pescatarians, vegans, anti-dairy and non-carb cultists, all I could safely serve the group was a bowl of skimmed unicorn breath.

In short, when asked "Is there anything you can’t stomach?" the only acceptable answer is "Yes, Trump."

Gossip is another way to find yourself exiled into social Siberia. It’s so tempting to indulge, but most of us are hopeless at it.

So many times I’ve divulged a juicy bit of tittle-tattle then realised, by the mortified look on the recipient’s face, that the story is actually about them. Gulp!

Yulia Navalnaya with woman&amp;amp;home columnist Kathy Lette

What’s the bravest thing you’ve ever done? A bikini wax? Sung solo at karaoke? Attending Tina Brown’s ‘Truth Tellers’ summit recently, I was awestruck to meet so many journalists and human rights campaigners who risk their lives to bring us the facts. One of the most impressive was Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of murdered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Her determination to carry on his work inspires us to be braver in our own way, every day.

Other lip-pursing no-nos? Pushing on to the train before alighting commuters have had a chance to get off; secretly sneaking an episode of a TV series you’re supposed to be watching with your partner; asking a teenager what they want to be when they grow up. "Why?" they’ll simply retort, "Looking for some ideas?"

There are just so many potential gaffs waiting to trip us up.

But I suppose the worst faux pas of all is to foist your behavioural tips on to others. Is there anything ruder than telling people they’re rude? Let alone pontificating in a magazine about it. Bloody cheek!

Yep. Etiquette can be very bad-mannered indeed.

Kathy Lette writes her amusing columns on all sorts of topics, from faking orgasms to camaraderie at divorce parties to going makeup-free, avoiding DIY and why it's easier to be a man. A new column is published in woman&home magazine every month.

Kathy Lette
woman&home columnist

Kathy is an Australian author, TV presenter, travel writer and regular columnist for woman&home magazine. She's written 20 novels including Mad Cows, How to Kill Your Husband (and other handy household hints) and The Revenge Club.

