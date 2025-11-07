'Modern etiquette rules should be less about which fork to use and more about when to put the phone down' says columnist Kathy Lette

Do I really need to know the correct way to address a marquis or which fork to use for the fish? People who worry about using the wrong fork can fork off.

The matters that matter most in 2025 are more to do with mobile phone usage, as in, not talking to someone on it while a red-blooded, fully vocalising human is sitting right in front of you waiting for a real-life chinwag [that's called 'phubbing', by the way].

We clearly need an etiquette update, so here is my Lette-quette list:

1. Be flexible about food

Top of the list would be to keep your food preferences to yourself. I was hosting a dinner party recently and asked guests if they had any dietary requirements. By the time I’d taken into account the pescatarians, vegans, anti-dairy and non-carb cultists, all I could safely serve the group was a bowl of skimmed unicorn breath.

In short, when asked "Is there anything you can’t stomach?" the only acceptable answer is "Yes, Trump."

2. Keep gossip to yourself

Gossip is another way to find yourself exiled into social Siberia. It’s so tempting to indulge, but most of us are hopeless at it.

So many times I’ve divulged a juicy bit of tittle-tattle then realised, by the mortified look on the recipient’s face, that the story is actually about them. Gulp!

3. Be considerate in the car

Car-related discourtesies drive us mad too. Never hurry, honk or even look at someone attempting to parallel park. Executing this high-risk manoeuvre requires the precision of an Olympic gymnast and the intuition of a homing pigeon.

If in the passenger seat, it is even more imperative that you say nothing, or face being flung on to the road and run over repeatedly like an inconvenient speed bump.

And parking your SUV city-tank where two cars could easily fit is not just peak entitlement but very bad car-ma.

4. Keep calls to yourself

Talking loudly on your phone while on public transport breaks all good conduct codes.

Mouthing off on speakerphone is doubly irksome, as fellow passengers are then forced to find out just how inane, boring or bitchy all your friends are too.

Other lip-pursing no-nos? Pushing on to the train before alighting commuters have had a chance to get off; secretly sneaking an episode of a TV series you’re supposed to be watching with your partner; asking a teenager what they want to be when they grow up. "Why?" they’ll simply retort, "Looking for some ideas?"

There are just so many potential gaffs waiting to trip us up.

But I suppose the worst faux pas of all is to foist your behavioural tips on to others. Is there anything ruder than telling people they’re rude? Let alone pontificating in a magazine about it. Bloody cheek!

Yep. Etiquette can be very bad-mannered indeed.

Kathy Lette writes her amusing columns on all sorts of topics, from faking orgasms to camaraderie at divorce parties to going makeup-free, avoiding DIY and why it's easier to be a man. A new column is published in woman&home magazine every month.