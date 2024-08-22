When should you plant hydrangeas? Gardening experts share their pearls of wisdom

When choosing which floral bushes to add to your garden, there are no species more rewarding than hydrangeas. But when should you be planting these colourful cottage garden favourites? We spoke to experts to find out.

Knowing when to plant hydrangeas is crucial, whether you're wondering how to sort your garden out or want to emulate the latest garden trends. Certain species will benefit from being planted in different seasons and getting it wrong can lead to unsuccessful seedlings or stunted growth.

So if you want to add one of these favourable cottage garden ideas, here's when you should plant hydrangeas.

When to plant hydrangeas: an expert opinion

Before you can learn how to take hydrangea cuttings and how to prune a hydrangea you'll first need to plant the species in your garden. And with planting, timing is everything.

Georgina O'Grady, gardening expert and managing director at Evergreen Direct, says, "For the best results with hydrangeas, I generally suggest planting them in spring or early autumn. This allows the plants to get their roots established before the summer heat or winter chill arrives."

She adds that in her experience these seasons offer ideal temperatures and moisture which helps encourage strong growth.

"One advantage of spring planting is that it allows the root system to develop through the growing season, leading to a stunning flower display in late summer," she adds.

When should you plant hydrangea cuttings?

Knowing essential plant propagation tips will allow you to multiply your garden plants for free. Taking cuttings is one of the best ways to do this, if you already know how to take a plant cutting from a houseplant then you'll definitely know how to do it with a hydrangea.

Planting cuttings needs to be done at the right time, just as it would when planting a mature plant. Graham says, "Hydrangea cuttings should be taken in late spring, and then prepared and planted straight away for the best results."

Hydrangea planting essentials

FQAs

How to plant hydrangeas

There are a few things that go into being successful with planting hydrangeas. As with any plant species knowing what type of soil you have is the best place to start, this allows you to prep your soil should you need to.

"If you have lighter soil, add in organic matter that is good at retaining moisture to bulk the soil up before planting," explains Graham Smith MCIhort, horticulture expert at LBS horticulture.

After this, water your hydrangea plant well for around an hour before you plant to plant it in the ground. Graham says that a hydrangea shouldn't be planted deeper than it was in its original pot and when it's in the soil make sure to water it well.

"After planting, mulch the hydrangea with leaf mould, manure or compost. Keep the hydrangea plant watered well in its first spring and summer. You may need to water it weekly if necessary to help the roots establish," Graham adds.

If you're looking for ways to transform your garden on a budget not only are cuttings a great way to do it but also collecting seeds from your spent flowers. Collecting seeds this way not only helps you control which plants can self-seed freely and which you'd rather not, but you also get a sustainable supply of free plants.