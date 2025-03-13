What to do with snowdrops after flowering to ensure gorgeous returning blooms next year

“Snowdrops: theirs is a fragile but hardy celebration… in the very teeth of winter.” So wrote Louise Beebe Wilder, and she was right – these dainty bell-like blooms feel like a beacon of hope in the winter; proof that the world is turning back to the sun once more. They tend to fade away as the weather warms up, though, so now is the time to wonder what to do with snowdrops after flowering?

As garden trends go, you can't get more timeless than the snowdrop. Considered by many to be the first sign that spring is coming, it's little wonder that gardeners up and down the country love to fill their garden with drifts of these low-maintenance flowers. Snowdrops are well suited to almost any garden, so long as you can find them a partly-shaded position with moist, well-draining soil and get them in the ground by late spring.

The only real TLC they need, too, is to be kept from drying out over the summer months. That being said, you'll likely want to make sure they fulfil their perennial promise and return year after year. And so, just as you've learned what to do with tulips after flowering and what to do with daffodils after flowering, it's a good idea to read up on what to do with snowdrops after they’ve faded, too...

What to do with snowdrops after flowering: expert advice

One of our favourite perennials to plant now, snowdrops are one of those plants that are sure to give you some serious bang for your buck... so long as you take some time to work out what to do with them after flowering.

That's right; with very little effort, you can ensure that one of the most alluring plants to liven up your garden comes back time and time again.

"Often appearing when little else is in bloom, it's little wonder so many of us are fond of snowdrops," says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

"They bring early colour and life to gardens, woodlands, and borders when most other plants are dormant – and they are extremely resilient, thriving in a variety of soils and conditions."

Christopher O'Donoghue

As mentioned already, snowdrops require minimal care, naturalising over time and coming back year after year. Still, Christopher and other experts recommend you do your research to help these delicate blooms on their merry way.

So, with that in mind, what to do with snowdrops after flowering?

1. Leave the foliage to die back naturally

While it's tempting to get in there and start deadheading, it's important to wait until after your snowdrops have finished flowering if you want them to return in style.

"Don't cut the leaves off immediately, as they continue to photosynthesise and store energy for next year’s blooms," says Christopher.

Instead, he says, you need to give your snowdrops enough time to turn yellow and wither naturally – something which should usually be done by late spring – as this should give them time to reabsorb the nutrients they need for a showy display next year.

2. Remove any faded flowers

They say that patience is a virtue, and they're 100% right in this case! If you've waited for your snowdrops to wither and fade, you can now get in there and start deadheading (but only if you want to).

"Removing the faded flowers can prevent seed production and help the plant conserve energy," says Christopher.

However, if you are feeling lazy, don't despair; you can leave the seed pots to mature, self-seed and spread naturally instead.

3. Divide and conquer

Much like what you can do with bluebells after flowering, many experts will also advise you take the time to lift and divide clumps of snowdrops, too.

“Want more snowdrops? Easy! Just wait until the foliage starts to turn yellow, then gently lift the clumps from the soil," says Christopher.

"There's no need to be rough – these little beauties prefer a delicate touch. Split them into smaller sections with a hand trowel, keeping as much of the root system intact as possible, and then replant them straight away. Minimal fuss, maximum reward!"

Come next spring, you’ll have even more of those dainty white blooms nodding away in the breeze.

4. Feed them well

If you're not sure what to do with snowdrops after flowering, many experts will advise you try giving these pretty white flowers a jolly good feed.

"Try using a general-purpose liquid fertiliser, such as Levington Tomorite Concentrated Tomato Food from Amazon, as this is a great way to boost bulb strength," says Christopher.

A light mulch of compost or leaf mould in autumn can also help.

5. Let them rest

The fifth and final thing to do with snowdrops after flowering is simple enough; give them some space.

"Snowdrops spread naturally by forming new bulbs and through self-seeding," says Christopher. "It should go without saying that, should you want to encourage this, it's important to avoid disturbing the soil too much."

FAQs

Do snowdrops come back every year?

As they're hardy perennials, you'd best believe that snowdrops come back every year, filling your garden with pretty white blooms from January to February – and sometimes a wee while longer, depending on how cold it is.

They will die back after flowering and enter a period of rest, readying themselves for their big comeback, so take care to wait before you whip the lawnmower out and around them.

As per the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), you can either leave your snowdrops to do their thing, or lift and divide them “as the foliage turns yellow”.

"Split the clumps into smaller pieces with as little disturbance as possible," they add, noting that it's a good idea to incorporate plenty of good quality (and peat-free) compost into the soil when you plant them up.

What do you do with snowdrops after they have flowered?

Once your snowdrops have finished flowering, don’t rush to tidy them up. Instead, let the foliage die back naturally so that it can soak up all of the nutrients and energy it needs for next year’s flowers.

"Avoid cutting or tying the leaves, as tempting as it might be to neaten things up," says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

"If your clumps are getting crowded, this is the perfect time to lift and divide them (while the foliage is still yellowing). Otherwise, just give them a light mulch and let nature do its thing. With a bit of patience, they’ll be back next year, even better than before!"

Why have my snowdrops not come up this year?

If you're wondering why your snowdrops haven't come up this year, there are a few things that could be to blame for the disappointing no-show.

"If you planted dry bulbs in autumn, they might not have settled in properly –snowdrops prefer being planted 'in the green', which basically means they need to be freshly lifted after flowering," says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

"Soggy soil could also be to blame, as they hate sitting in waterlogged ground. On the flip side, if it’s been too dry, they might have struggled to establish.. or they may have fallen foul of some hungry squirrels"

Finally, he adds that, if your clumps are older, they will likely need dividing to give them a fresh boost for next year.

Now that you know what to do with snowdrops after flowering, you can set to work and make sure they return to brighten up the bleak midwinter next year. Good luck...