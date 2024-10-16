Feeling inspired by this week’s Bake Off? Here are your caramel and ice cream making essentials

Some weeks, it’s easier to recreate the Bake Off challenges than others. When I saw the glass smashing, sticky mess that was the teaser for this week’s episode I vowed that I wouldn’t even attempt caramel in my kitchen this week and yet, once again, I feel inspired.

Having found the stand mixer that they use on Bake Off, I thought I would do some investigating into what they used to make caramels, tarte tatin, ice cream in the tent. I thought it might cost thousands to kit out my kitchen with everything that the bakers have on their benches, but it really dooesn't.

So, if you’re planning on attempting some millionaire's (or billionaire’s shortbread — it looked so good) or an apple tart tatin, here are the essentials that you need, including Mary Berry's cookbook. Yes, I still miss her.

Caramel making essentials

(Image credit: Grygorii Svets via Getty Images)

Caramel is a notoriously tricky task to tackle. That is, if you don't have the essential kitchen accessories. I spotted Sumayah using a sugar thermometer (very smart), but have also done some research for myself. Experts all recommend steering clear of non-stick when you're making caramel, since it makes it incredibly difficult for the sugar and butter to bind. Luckily for you, I have a suggestion from when I tested all the best stainless steel pans on the market.

Sugar thermometer Visit Site You'll have seen some of the bakers using a sugar thermometer in the tent and it's a useful piece of kit to have. I use this one for making jam, fudge, and chocolate. Caramel is next on my list. Stainless steel saucepan Visit Site The perfect pan will be heavy, thick and will disperse heat evenly, just like this one. You can use one of your own, but make sure to avoid non-sticks. Enameled bowl set Visit Site It's handy to have some bowls to hand and these are some of my favourites. They're enameled, beautiful, and very chic. I couldn't think of a better collection.

Tarte tatin must haves

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As chance would have it, I used to work with a baker who has now moved to France. Thanks to the hour time difference and horrendously early work schedule al bakers abide by, I knew I could call him this morning to ask for some advice.

My friend, Tom, told me “The sticky caramel and decadent butteriness of this French classic is enough to put even the most confident home baker off, but if you have the supplies, you could easily make one — and impress the neighbours too."

You don't need to spend a lot of money on a special tin, but do make sure that you don't use something that comes with non-stick, since that can make it hard for caramel to form.

Le Creuset Tarte Tatin Dish Visit Site Enameled cast iron is the best material to use for tarte tatin and nobody does it better than Le Creuset. You can use this for plenty of bakes, as well as to make a style statement in your home. Tarte Tatin Mould Visit Site If you think you'll be a regular tarte tatin baker, this is the perfect investment. It is lined with a special material that should stop your fruits and caramels from catching. That's incredible value. Shallow cake tin Visit Site If in doubt, you can use a shallow cake tin for making tarte tatin. Experts say to opt for a metal one (this is aluminium) since the non-stick will interfere with cooking too much.

My favourite ice cream makers

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Last year, I got a bit ice cream crazy and tested all of the best ice cream makers on the market. If you liked the look of the caramelized ice cream last night, these are great places to start. There's nothing like making ice cream for yourself.

Sage Smart Scoop $486.99 at Amazon Very few ice cream makers need zero prep, but this is perfect. You can plug it in, set it running and this can churn the ice cream for you in under an hour. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Check Amazon Of all the models that I tested, this is the one that I ended up buying. You'll need to freeze the bowl 18 hours in advance, but it can make some seriously delicious frozen treats. KitchenAid ice cream maker $69.99 at Kitchen Aid $99.87 at Amazon $99.99 at Magnolia If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, this accessory is a must have. It needs to be frozen 16 hours in advance, but made the best ice cream and sorbet of everything that I tested.

FAQs

What tin do I need for a tarte tatin?

In an ideal world, you'll have a special tarte tatin tin or a shallow, enamelled cast iron tin. However, if you don't have one of those to hand, you could use a shallow cake tin that isn't lined with non-stick.

Is caramel hard to make?

Making caramel can look like sticky, tricky work, but it's actually relatively easy. Make sure that you have a sugar thermometer to hand, as well as a good stainless steel saucepan and you should be good to go.

Next week, it's pastry week on Bake Off, so I'll be back to update you on all of the essentials that you'll need for that. I'll also give you an update on how my caramel goes. Everyone, keep your fingers crossed.