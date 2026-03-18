Current costs of running an air fryer vs. oven – the surprising truth about which one is actually cheaper to use

It may have started as a fling, but a few years on, our love affair with air fryers has settled into something more everlasting. And as with any long-term romance, spending enough time together eventually reveals a few flaws.

The best air fryers were sold on the promise of saving money versus a traditional oven or range cooker. That claim, on top of other reasons air fryers were worth the money – faster cooking times, healthier results, ease of use and a knack for transforming frozen food – has helped prove they’re far more than the passing fad some once claimed they’d be.

That said, they’re not without their drawbacks. For example, there are certain foods they can't master, such as Yorkshire puddings, leafy greens and fresh, crusty pies.

And, as it turns out, they might not always be the money-saving miracle you first imagined.

Comparing costs of Air fryer vs oven in 2026: which is actually cheaper to run?

According to Catherine Hiley, managing editor for home and personal finance at Go.Compare.com: "Generally, an air fryer is cheaper to use than the oven, but this is not always the case."

"In our calculations, an electric oven costs 29p to use on average and an 800W air fryer costs 11p to use," she says. "But if you own an air fryer that is a lot more powerful, you could be using near enough the same energy as an oven."

And the biggest factor is the quantity of food you’re cooking. "If you know one compartment in an air fryer isn’t big enough for the food you want to cook, you might be better off using the oven, where you can cook the food in one go, rather than in two to three different intervals," says Catherine. "Cooking the same thing twice in an 800W air fryer could cost you more than 29p, which is more expensive than cooking in the oven."

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We did our own calculations based on the best air fryer we've tested, the Ninja Foodi MAX, and John Lewis's most popular single oven at the time of writing – the A-rated Bosch Series 2 HHF113BR0B built-in electric single oven.

To make our calculations, we took the wattage of each (both come in at 2400W), and the current energy price cap (until 1st April 2026) of £0.2769 per kWh.



But – and it's a big but – the Bosch oven isn't always on. It circulates and maintains heat but turns itself off when the heat is reached, and back on if the temperature drops below optimum. So while the Ninja Foodi runs at 2.4kHw, the Bosch oven uses just 0.79kWh in convection or fan mode. And here's what that means in cost terms:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Appliance Wattage/Published Energy Use/Capacity Cost to run for 30 minutes Ninja FOODI Max DualZone air fryer 2400W/2.4kWH/7.6 litres 33p Bosch Series 2 HHF113BR0B single oven 2400W/0.79kWh/66 litres 11p

So, pound for pound, the oven costs a third less to run. Plus, it can cook more than 8 times more food in one go.



We did the same calculation with our best air fryer for small kitchens, the Cosori Lite air fryer, which has a wattage of 1500W and a 3.9ltr capacity. This would cost 21 pence to run for 30 minutes.

And if you have a gas oven, the news is even better, since the price cap on gas is far lower than it is on electricity at 5.93p per kWh.



We looked at AEG'S CGX1130ACM freestanding gas cooker, £769, John Lewis. The main oven has a capacity of 73 litres, and an energy usage of 1.8kWh. So if it's run for 30 minutes, it will cost a measly 5p.

So can air fryers ever save money?

We put this question to Dan Huckvale, senior product manager: cooking, at Haier. “Air fryers can be more energy-efficient for smaller portions because they heat up quickly and cook food in a compact space. Ours uses rapid hot-air circulation to cook food quickly without needing to heat a large cavity," Dan says.

"However, when cooking multiple dishes or larger meals, a modern oven can actually be more efficient overall. Ovens such as the Haier Series 6 Electric Oven offer large multi-shelf capacity and efficient fan-assisted cooking, allowing several dishes to cook at once without running multiple appliances."

“Air fryers can be more energy efficient for small portions because they heat up quickly and use a compact cooking space – great for cooking things like chips," agrees Sophie Lane, Product Training Manager at Miele. "However, for batch cooking or preparing multiple dishes, a full-size oven is more efficient overall."

"Air fryers can also seem more efficient if they’re being compared to an older oven that takes a long time to preheat or struggles with temperature accuracy," Sophie points out. "But a modern oven is likely to heat up in minutes and maintain precise, even temperatures, which should mean you'll be able to cook quickly and reliably."

Sophie Lane Product Training Manager, Miele GB Sophie has been working with Miele for more than 10 years and has an in-depth knowledge of all the latest appliance technology. Her product know-how is invaluable when training consumers in the many features of Miele’s extensive range of high-end German appliances.

We also spoke to Abi Thompson, AKA Air Fryer Girl: "For small portions or single meals, an air fryer is typically the most efficient option. Unlike ovens, they don’t require long preheating times, which means they generally use less overall energy per meal," she says.

"An oven can be a better option when cooking larger portions or meals for a whole family. In these situations, using the oven to cook everything at once is often more efficient than running several batches in an air fryer."

"However, an air fryer can still be useful alongside the oven, particularly if you have something that needs to cook at a different temperature," says Abi. "If you find yourself cooking multiple batches in the air fryer, the total energy used can end up being higher than simply cooking everything together in the oven."

Abi Thompson Social Links Navigation Air Fryer Girl Abi Thompson is a home cooking creator and the face behind the social media account Air Fryer Girl UK. Abi’s new book Quick and Easy Air Fryer is available to pre-order now on Amazon.

"Overall, for anything beyond small, single‑portion meals, a full-size oven becomes the more efficient and versatile option.” Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele

When is an air fryer actually cheaper

Your air fryer has a low wattage (around 800W).

The dish you are preparing will take a fraction of the time to cook in an air fryer.

You're cooking a small portion of food.

You are cooking different foods at wildly different temperatures (and have a dual-zone air fryer).

Your oven has a poor energy rating or takes a long time to pre-heat.

(Image credit: AO/Ninja)

More reasons why a cooker can be cheaper to run than an air fryer

“For batch cooking, cooking multiple dishes or larger items, your traditional oven can be more beneficial than an air fryer for many reasons," says Gwil Snook, large appliance expert at AO.

Capacity : "As most air fryers have limited basket space and therefore less capacity for food, it can lose that ‘air-fryer’ effect," says Gwil. "Your traditional oven has multiple racks and can cook several different dishes at once – therefore it can be the most practical option." Abi agrees, saying: "For example, large family meals where everything needs to be cooked together at the same temperature are usually better suited to an oven. Air fryers also aren’t ideal for foods that require a lot of space, such as large joints of meat or when you need to cook multiple trays of baking."

: "As most air fryers have limited basket space and therefore less capacity for food, it can lose that ‘air-fryer’ effect," says Gwil. "Your traditional oven has multiple racks and can cook several different dishes at once – therefore it can be the most practical option." Abi agrees, saying: "For example, large family meals where everything needs to be cooked together at the same temperature are usually better suited to an oven. Air fryers also aren’t ideal for foods that require a lot of space, such as large joints of meat or when you need to cook multiple trays of baking." Energy efficiency: "Though an air fryer is sometimes more energy efficient when cooking smaller portions, this isn’t always the case for batch cooking," agrees Gwil. "When batch cooking in an air fryer the appliance must run repeatedly, compared to the oven that cooks everything together – therefore the air fryer requires more energy to cook larger quantities."

"Though an air fryer is sometimes more energy efficient when cooking smaller portions, this isn’t always the case for batch cooking," agrees Gwil. "When batch cooking in an air fryer the appliance must run repeatedly, compared to the oven that cooks everything together – therefore the air fryer requires more energy to cook larger quantities." Surface area and cooking: "Air fryers have reduced surface area compared to an oven, meaning that if over-packed it reduces the space between food pieces," says Gwil. "For food to have the ‘roasted’ affect, it requires space between pieces; therefore if you are cooking larger quantities of food, an oven is the better solution."

Gwil Snook Large appliance expert, AO Gwil is a cooking, heated laundry and dishwasher appliance expert at AO.com, with more than seven years experience, and holds a particular interest in heat-pump tumble dryers.

(Image credit: AO.com/Russell Hobbs)

Energy-saving features on new ovens

"Modern ovens now tend to have specific energy-saving technologies that help match or even better the energy efficiency of air fryers," says Gwil. We've listed off a few to look out for:

Convection cooking: "New models of ovens have convection fans that work on the same principle as air fryers, circulating hot air evenly around the food," says Gwil. "They also have eco-modes, which limit the power used."

"New models of ovens have convection fans that work on the same principle as air fryers, circulating hot air evenly around the food," says Gwil. "They also have eco-modes, which limit the power used." 'Air Fry' features: "Some Miele ovens do include an AirFry feature," says Sophie Lane. "This uses fan heat and top heat together. When you pair this with the AirFry baking tray, you can achieve the same crispy results as an air fryer, in the same amount of time, but with far more cooking space."

"Some Miele ovens do include an AirFry feature," says Sophie Lane. "This uses fan heat and top heat together. When you pair this with the AirFry baking tray, you can achieve the same crispy results as an air fryer, in the same amount of time, but with far more cooking space." Advances in combination microwaves: "While air fryers offer excellent efficiency for smaller portions, the challenge with traditional ovens for larger volume cooking often lies in their energy consumption and warm-up times," says Malcolm Andre, home solutions product specialist at LG.

LG is therefore launching a new NeoChef combination microwave range that integrates grill, convection, and steam cooking capabilities, and an innovative Charcoal & Quartz Heater that works in conjunction with an Infrared Convection System.

"This powerful combination delivers enhanced heat efficiency, drastically reducing cooking times and preserving natural flavours, all while consuming less energy than many conventional ovens," says Malcolm. "You get crispy results, much like an air fryer, but with the versatility and capacity for more substantial batch cooking."

Inside an Hisense oven cooking crinkle chips with air fryer mode (Image credit: AO.com/HiSense)

Air fryer versus oven costs in 2026: The verdict

Air fryers are still great for speed, convenience, and crisping food with less oil. Plus, they take up significantly less space in your kitchen than a standard oven, but the idea that they always save energy in the home has been greatly exaggerated.

"Ultimately, the most energy-efficient option depends on what you’re cooking," says Dan at Haier. "Air fryers are great for quick, small meals, while modern ovens can be just as efficient for batch cooking or family meals.”