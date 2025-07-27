Been thinking about buying a pizza oven? I've found hundreds off Gozney, Ooni, and more

Pizza ovens are hot property. After decades of using and working with them my one piece of advice when you’re buying one is to wait for a pizza oven deal: you can upgrade your model and save some money at the same time. You’ll thank yourself in the long run.

The best pizza ovens won’t come cheap and that’s not because the best brands (Gozney, Ooni, and Morso) are trying to make some extra dough. It’s because quality in these pizza ovens can get expensive You want a robust model that makes it easy to whip up a good margarita and calzone for at least ten years — cheap ones will only disappoint you one or two years in.

To help you bag the pizza oven of your dreams without any buyers remorse, I’ve put together all the best pizza oven deals in one place. And, now that we’ve cracked into the summer, some of my favourite brands have started to reduce their prices. So, keep scrolling for some tasty savings.

The best pizza oven deals, selected by an expert

I'll get into where to shop pizza oven deals below, but it's important to come armed with guidance on how to choose the right pizza oven for you. Whether that's learning from the mistakes of other owners (I have a guide of buying advice) or really thinking about where you can put your pizza oven (as well as where you shouldn't put your pizza oven). All these factors will play into which deal and model you chose.

Where to find the best pizza oven deals

Finding a good price on a pizza oven actually takes some skill. You might not expect it, but often, it’s the retailers that offer the properly tasty savings. For example, right now Gozney has a sale on. They’re widely celebrated as the best place to buy a pizza oven and, with hundreds off the price, this is exactly what I mean when I say that it’s worth waiting for a saving and investing in a luxury oven.

Today's best pizza oven deals

Not every saving is one worth making, so I’ve sifted through the offerings to bring you the very best pizza oven deals. These are the prices that are almost as tasty as the pizzas you’ll be making.

Multi-fuel Ooni Karu 16: was £699 now £489.30 at Ooni (US) Ooni are famous for their quality, affordable ovens. They're also famous for rarely offering a price reduction, which is why this is at the top of my list. The Karu specifically is great if you want to switch between cooking on wood and gas. Any adventurous chefs will know that it's nice to have options.

Biggest saving Gozney Dome: was £1,799.99 now £1,449.99 at gozney.com A £350 saving is not easy to come by right now and it's actually on one of my favourite pizza ovens of all time. This is perfect for families; pizza chefs who want to expand into a variety of recipes; and those ready to make an investment. It's gas-powered and really easy to cook on. Get your aprons ready. Read more in my full review

FAQs

When is the best time to buy a pizza oven?

Investing in a pizza oven out of season is always smart. This is when retailers will want to clear out old stock to make room for the new. If you think that means you need to wait for the winter though, you’re wrong. Right now, lots of pizza oven brands are reducing prices of their ovens. The busiest time of year has been and gone, so now they’ll also want to encourage you to buy pizza ovens with savings and package deals. Keep your eyes peeled (or stay on here.)

How much should I spend on a pizza oven?

This is I’ll entirely depend on the pizza oven that you want and what you’ll be using it for. Total beginners who think pizza night might happen a handful of times over the summer can afford to get an oven at around £250 (although I really recommend checking reviews, because not all £250 pizza ovens are the same). If you are feeling serious, like you’ll make Friday-night pizza parties a thing, as much as £500-1,000 will get you a good oven. It’s around here that I think holding out for a decent discount pays off. There’s never one far away.

Should I buy a pizza oven second hand?

Buying second hand can be a great way to snag a saving on your dream pizza oven, but I would ask some questions first. You’ll want to know for sure how old the pizza oven is, how it has been kept and maintained, and how much use the pizza oven has had. An almost new pizza oven is fine, but if it’s more than three seasons old and showing signs of wear, you’ll be better off buying brand new: it’ll last you longer and you’ll get better value for money.

How long does a pizza oven last?

A good quality pizza oven can last you between ten and twenty five years as long as you know how to clean it, so it’s worth buying carefully and with serious consideration. A £500 pizza oven that lasts 20 years compared to a £150 oven that you have to replace every two or three years could add up to a saving of £1,000.

I'll keep you up to date on the savings that'll make your mouth water. Gozney ovens are the ones to really watch for, because they have some great sales on (just not that often). Rest assured, I'll shout when I see a seriously good pizza oven saving.